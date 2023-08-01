New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organic Dried Distiller’s Grain Feed Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06480003/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., Envien Group, Essentica, Greenfield Global Inc., and Husky Energy Inc.



The global organic dried distiller’s grain feed market is expected to grow from $11.94 billion in 2022 to $12.88 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The organic dried distiller’s grain feed market is expected to reach $16.75 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%.



The organic dried distiller’s grain feed market consists of sales of field peas, flax meal, sunflower seeds, and alfalfa pellets.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Organic dried distillers grain feed is a type of livestock feed that is made from organic corn and is a by-product of the ethanol industry.It is derived by the process of distillation that converts corn or other grains into ethanol fuel.



This feed is commonly used as a source of protein and fiber for ruminant animals, such as cattle, sheep, and goats.



North America was the largest region in the organic dried distiller’s grain feed market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in organic dried distiller’s grain feed report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main source types of organic dried distiller’s grain feed are corn, wheat, barley, sorghum, oats, rye, millet, and other sources.Corn is a cereal grain from the plant Zea mays that are grown throughout the world and consist of carbohydrates, fiber, antioxidants, and several important vitamins and minerals.



The various livestock includes poultry, ruminants, swine, pets, horses, aqua, and others, which are distributed through various distribution channels such as online, and offline.



The increase in demand for animal-based products is expected to propel the growth of the organic dried distiller’s grain feed market going forward.Animal-based products are products that are derived from animals such as dairy products, eggs, egg products, and others.



Organic dried distiller’s grain feed is used to increase the lactational performance of dairy cows, cattle, buffaloes, and other dairy animals, as a result, an increase in demand for animal-based products increases the demand for organic dried distiller’s grain feed market.For instance, in June 2022, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, a France-based intergovernmental organization that works to build better policies for better lives, per capita consumption of fresh dairy products globally is expected to increase by around 1% per year over the coming decade.



Further, world milk production is expected to grow at 1.6% P.A. with 997 Mt by 2029, faster than most other main agricultural commodities. Therefore, the increase in demand for animal-based products is driving the growth of the organic dried distiller’s grain feed market.



Adoption of biological solutions are a key trend gaining popularity in the organic dried distiller’s grain feed market. Major companies operating in the organic dried distiller’s grain feed market are adopting biological solutions to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in April 2022, Green Plains Inc., a US-based agri-tech company, that produces ethanol and organic animal feed, achieved a breakthrough of around 60% protein concentration by using the novel MSC system combined with biological solutions. This was successfully done through a full-scale production changeover across the entire plant’s fermentation and production processes.

In May 2023, Innovad, Belgium-based research and development company that is a producer of food products for the livestock industry acquired Herbonis Animal Health GmbH, for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition intends to boost Innovad’s portfolio of natural specialty feed ingredients while also aligning with the company’s core ingredient expansion plan.



Herbonis Animal Health GmbH is a Switzerland-based animal feed company that provides healthy and natural solutions for animals.



The countries covered in the organic dried distiller’s grain feed market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The organic dried distiller’s grain feed market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides organic dried distiller’s grain feed market statistics, including organic dried distiller’s grain feed industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an organic dried distiller’s grain feed market share, detailed organic dried distiller’s grain feed market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the organic dried distiller’s grain feed industry. This organic dried distiller’s grain feed market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

