United Way Worldwide Announces New Board of Trustees to Drive Vision and Impact

ALEXANDRIA, VA, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Way Worldwide (UWW) has announced the election of nine new Board Trustees and two second-term trustees, elected by United Way members at the Annual Meeting of the Members held on July 26, 2023.

The vote also marks a milestone in the organization's governance. For the first time in United Way history local United Way CEOs are eligible for UWW Board of Trustee service by a vote of their peers. This is one of many strategic steps towards disrupting the status quo and driving excellence in carrying out the United Way mission to create a world where every person in every community can thrive.

Election to the United Way Worldwide Board of Trustees, First Three-Year Term:

Tom McInerney, President and Chief Executive Officer, Genworth Financial

Bill O’Dowd, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dolphin Entertainment

Johnny C. Taylor Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, Society for Human Resources Management

Naomi Wheeless, Global Head of Customer Success, Square

Lanhee Yung, Founding Partner, Sagehall Partners

Election to the United Way Worldwide Board of Trustees, Member CEOs:

Rosie Allen-Herring, President and CEO, United Way of the National Capital Area, Network Advisory Council Co-Chair

Cristina Gutierrez de Piñeres, Executive Director, United Way Colombia

Dr. Darienne Driver Hudson, Ed.D., President and CEO, United Way for Southeastern Michigan

Steve Ortiz, President and CEO, United Way Santa Barbara County

Reelection to the United Way Worldwide Board of Trustees, Second Three-Year Term:

Michele Parmelee, Global People & Purpose Officer, Deloitte

David Shaffer, Chairman, Just Born Inc.

Each trustee is deeply committed to positively impacting global communities and their collective experience will undoubtedly enrich strategic planning and scale growth. Angela F. Williams, United Way Worldwide President and CEO, stated, "We are delighted to welcome these exceptional captains of industry and champions for good to our Board of Trustees. Their diverse backgrounds and passion for excellence in service align perfectly with the United Way vision. We look forward to their leadership steering us towards even greater achievements in fulfilling our mission to communities."

While ushering in a new chapter, UWW also extends deep gratitude to four outgoing trustees for their unwavering dedication, remarkable service, and thoughtful solutions while driving positive change.

Anthony Earley, Executive Chairman, Retired, PG&E Corporation

Mariame McIntosh Robinson, Managing Director, Qenta Inc.

Hu Shuli, Publisher, Caixin Media

Jake Silvola-Finch, Director, Clinical Operations, ChenMed

Learn more about the United Way Worldwide Board of Trustees and read trustee bios on www.unitedway.org.

