The Dickey Foundation Donates Across the Country in August

Dallas, TX, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dickey Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, will be busy this month providing grants to multiple first responder teams in Arizona, Colorado and Michigan.

Their first stop was on August 1st at the Northwest Fire District located at 8475 North Star Grass Drive in Tucson, AZ 85742. Here the Foundation presented the department with 26 helmets and 26 Ranger harnesses. This grant is valued at more than $10,000. These items are critical safety equipment and gear that will make the first responders’ job easier and safer when responding to areas such as hiking trails or with steep access points.

The Dickey Foundation’s next stop will be in Calhan, CO on August 14th providing the Calhan Fire Department, located at 725 4th St, Calhan, CO 80808, with eight Milwaukee battery powered lights, two Milwaukee battery powered reciprocating saws and two Milwaukee battery powered demo saw. These battery-operated tools provide a more durable, safe, and versatile scene for the first responders. This generous grant is valued at nearly $10,000.

The last stop this month will be on August 23rd at the Dundee Fire Department in Dundee, MI, located at 820 Dundee Azalia Rd., Dundee, MI 48131. The Dickey Foundation will kindly be providing an Extractor to the fire department. This grant has a value of over $10,000. This vital equipment will help protect these brave men and women from harmful outside hazards, as well as offer a significantly faster and safer turnaround time to properly clean their gear.

“The Dickey Foundation is honored to help provide additional safety to the first responders of the Tucson, Calhan, and Dundee communities,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO Dickey’s Capital Group. “We will continue to do all we can to contribute to the day-to-day well-being of these brave men and women.”

Join us as we proudly support those who protect and serve every day in our communities like law enforcement, firefighters, and even their families. Any generous donation you make to The Dickey Foundation will help continue to support our first responders. Donate today to help save a life!

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

To learn more about Dickey’s Virtual Concepts follow: Wing Boss on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok , Trailer Birds on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok and Big Deal Burger on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey’s Restaurant brands have over 550 locations nationwide. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment