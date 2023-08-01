Newton Obtains Data Security Standard Audit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSX:DLCG) (“DLCG” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that a big 4 accounting firm has just completed an audit of Newton Connectivity Systems Inc. (the owner of Velocity). The independent accounting firm has declared Newton as upholding the highest data/documents security standards with SOC2 Type 1 compliance.



The security and safeguarding of Newton Connectivity Systems clients’ data/documents is top corporate priority, and this achievement demonstrates how important operating a secure organization continues to be for DLCG.

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is Canada’s leading network of mortgage professionals. DLCG operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. DLCG extensive network includes ~8,000 agents and ~544 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, DLC was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

