Metal Shredder Machine Global Market Report 2023

The global metal shredder machine market is expected to grow from $9.52 billion in 2022 to $10.10 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The metal shredder machine market is expected to reach $11.93 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3%.



The metal shredders machine market consists of sales of single-shaft shredders, dual-shaft shredders, quad-shaft shredders, horizontal shredders, and vertical shredders.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Metal shredders machines refer to a machine that turn various types of metal trash into manageable and transportable fragments. It is used in scrap yards and metal recycling operations to reduce metal waste to a specified shape and size for sorting and further processing.



The main metal shredder machine types are mechanical shedder machine, and shock wave shredder machine.A mechanical shredder machine is referred to as a machine used for breaking down materials for a variety of purposes, including recycling, volume reduction, and product destruction.



The various applications are iron and steel, aluminum and copper, and non-ferrous metals, and are used in automotive industry, construction industry, manufacturing industry, electronic industry, and recycling industry.



Rising demand for metal recycling is expected to propel the growth of the metal shredder machine market going forward.Metal recycling refers to the procedure of using waste metal, processing it, and producing new metal.



Metal shredder machines are used in the metal recycling industry for reducing the size and volume of various metal materials. For instance, according to GLE Scrape Metal, a US-based company with environmentally friendly processing and recycling of ferrous & non-ferrous metals stated that 40% of worldwide steel production is made using recycled steel, while about 42% of crude steel in the U.S. is made of recycled materials. Therefore, the rising demand for metal recycling is driving the growth of the metal shredder machine market going forward.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the metal shredder machine market.Major companies operating in the metal shredder machine market are adopting new innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2022, AIShred, a China-based company engaged in manufacturing and selling shredders, sorting equipment, crushers, and screening equipment for recycling and processing, launched a new generation of GSE 3 Single Shaft Shredder.It is uniquely designed with stronger shredding capacity and better processing effect in the processing of greater capacity and complex materials in large production lines.



In addition to being dependable, the shredder offers improved durability and discharge materials of higher quality.



In October 2022, Alta Equipment Group, a US-based company engaged in providing industrial forklifts, heavy construction equipment, and warehouse solutions acquired Ecoverse Industries for an undisclosed amount.With the acquisition, Alta Equipment Group strengthens and expands its product portfolio and position in North America.



Ecoverse Industries is a US-based company engaged in manufacturing and distribution of environmental processing equipment and high-torque shredders.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the metal shredder machine market in 2022. The regions covered in metal shredders machine report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the metal shredders machine market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The metal shredder machine market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides metal shredder machine market statistics, including metal shredder machine industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a metal shredder machine market share, detailed metal shredder machine market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the metal shredder machine industry. This metal shredder machine market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

