New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Envelope Tracking Chip Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479999/?utm_source=GNW

, R2 Semiconductor Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated., Maxim Integrated, Linear Technology Corporation, Artesyn Embedded Technologies Inc., TriQuint Semiconductor Inc., and Nujira Ltd.



The global envelope tracking chip market is expected to grow from $1.85 billion in 2022 to $2.06 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The envelope tracking chip market is expected to reach $3.03 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10%.



The envelope tracking chip market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing power management services to improve energy efficiency, extend battery life, and enhance overall device performance.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The envelope tracking chip market also includes sales of standalone ET chips, integrated ET modules, and multi-mode ET chips.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



An envelope tracking chip is a type of power management integrated circuits (PMIC) used in mobile devices to improve energy efficiency and extend battery life. This technique involves tracking the RF signal’s amplitude envelope and adjusting the bias voltage for maximum power amplifier efficiency.



North America was the largest region in the envelope tracking chip market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in envelope tracking chip report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main envelope tracking chip technology types are cellular communications, wireless communications, and satellite communications.Cellular communications refers to technology that allows the utilization of mobile phones for communication purposes.



The various applications are smart phones, wearable devices, and others, that includes industries that like telecommunications, healthcare, consumer electronics, defense, automotive, and others.



Significant growth in the electronics industry is expected to propel the growth of the envelope tracking chip market going forward.The electronics industry refers to a field that includes the design, development, production, and sale of electronic components, devices, and systems.



These include consumer electronics, telecommunications equipment, computers, semiconductors, and industrial electronics.Envelope tracking chips are used in electronic devices such as mobile devices, wearables, and IoT devices to extend battery life and improve overall performance by enabling power amplifiers in mobile devices to operate at maximum efficiency, thereby reducing wasted energy and improving battery life.



For instance, For instance, in December 2020, Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, a Japan-based trade organization for the electronics and IT industries, the global electronics and information technology production increased from $2,972.7 billion in 2020 to reach $3,175.6 billion in 2021 with year-on-year growth of 7%.Therefore, growth in the electronics industry is driving the growth of the envelope tracking chip.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the envelope tracking chip market.Major companies operating in the envelope tracking chip market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in November 2022, MediaTek, a Taiwan-based manufacturer of fabless semiconductor products launched a 4nm T800 chipset that delivers ultra-fast 5G speeds for sub-6 GHz and mm-Wave 5G networks.It utilizes 5G UltraSave power-efficiency technology to optimize battery life for all 5G connections.



The chipset has a thin modem integrated into a 3GPP Release-16 5G cellular modem, FR1 transceivers, an envelope tracking (ET) chip, an MLNA, a GNSS receiver, and associated PMICs.



In September 2021, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and modules acquired Eta Wireless Inc. for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. focuses on providing superior RF products by combining their own electronic components and design techniques with Eta Wireless’ Digital Envelope Tracking Technology to solve key power and thermal challenges for 5G and extend battery life for the next generation of mobile devices. Eta Wireless is a US-based manufacturer of power management ICs.



The countries covered in the envelope tracking chip market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The envelope tracking chip market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides envelope tracking chip market statistics, including envelope tracking chip industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a envelope tracking chip market share, detailed envelope tracking chip market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the envelope tracking chip industry. This envelope tracking chip market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479999/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________