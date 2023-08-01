SIGNAL Kids Magazine August '23 Issue Features Comic Book Chemistry

Fairfax, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strengthening the future technical workforce means motivating children at a young age to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning paths.

To make STEM topics more understandable for early learners, AFCEA International, which publishes the technology magazine SIGNAL, has just released its August 2023 issue of SIGNAL Kids. Written for students, the magazine offers career ideas, age-appropriate technology stories, games and fun facts. As in previous editions, the magazine also features a kid reporter, Claire Feister, a rising 4th grader from Boulder, Colorado, who shared her interactions with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) learning about their work in AI, micro-electronics, and other advanced technologies.

Sponsored by Leidos, the issue also features an article about bridge-building engineering, featuring an easy-to-do activity that tests the strength of various bridge designs using readily available materials such as popsicle sticks. Comic book chemistry, another article, illustrates the science of matter for students. Elements such as polonium and radium come to life as the mystery-solving characters Poppi and Ray, of "The M.C. Detective Agency.

AFCEA, through its Educational Foundation and chapters, has been supporting STEM education for more than four decades. The foundation supports science programs, scholarships, teacher grants and STEM teaching tools.

While financial and programmatic support provides opportunities, the association also knows that interest in STEM must start early. “Research suggests a drop-off in student interest and proficiency as kids enter middle and high school,” said Lt. Gen. Susan S. Lawrence, USA (Ret.), AFCEA’s president and CEO. “It’s so important to get them engaged and impassioned early on so they can aspire to those fields and help make a difference in such valued disciplines. We think that even in a small—yet important—way, SIGNAL Kids helps make STEM relevant, fun and hopefully enduring.”

###

AFCEA International is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit international professional association that connects people, ideas and solutions globally. Established in 1946, the membership association serves the military, government, industry and academia by developing networking and educational opportunities and providing an ethical forum. This enables military, government, industry and academia to align technology and strategy to meet the needs of those who serve. AFCEA operates under the guidance of a board of directors, international staff and committees. A large network of chapters is managed by a group of regional vice presidents. Join online.

Attachment