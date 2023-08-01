Agricultural Surfactants Market Set to Soar Past USD 2.18 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Agricultural Surfactants market , increasing adoption of bio-based surfactants, rising demand for water-soluble surfactants in precision farming, growing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly agricultural practices, expanding use of surfactants in integrated pest management (IPM) programs, advancements in nanotechnology for improved surfactant delivery systems, rising interest in tank-mix adjuvants to enhance agrochemical efficiency, growing research and development for specialized surfactants targeting specific crop needs, increased collaboration between surfactant manufacturers and agrochemical companies, the emergence of precision application technologies for optimized surfactant usage, and the growing trend of using surfactants in foliar nutrient applications are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Agricultural surfactants are surface-active agents that are used in agricultural applications. They improve the performance of pesticides, fertilizers, and other crop protection products by increasing their spreadability, wettability, and absorption. Agricultural surfactants can also help to reduce the amount of water used for irrigation and the risk of runoff.

Prominent Players in Agricultural Surfactants Market

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Akzonobel N.V.

Evonik Industries

Solvay

Huntsman Corporation

Clariant

Nufarm

Croda International

Stepan Company

FMC Corporation

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

DuPont

Rhodia

Stepan Agro

King Industries

Avista Technologies

Vantage Performance Materials

Univar Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions

Non-ionic Surfactants Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Non-ionic Surfactants dominated the global online market due to their versatility, compatibility with various agrochemicals, and reduced risk of phytotoxicity. They are generally considered as safer options for mixing with different types of pesticides.

Herbicides is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the herbicides is the leading segment as the demand for herbicides remains high as farmers continuously seek effective weed control solutions to optimize crop yields. Agricultural surfactants are commonly used in herbicide formulations to enhance their performance by improving spray coverage and adhesion to the plant surfaces, thereby increasing their efficacy.

Asia Pacific is the leading Market Due to the Large-scale Commercial Farming

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on large-scale commercial farming and intensive agriculture are likely to have higher demand for agrochemicals, including surfactants, to support crop protection and yield optimization. The region diverse range of crops, especially high-value crops like fruits, vegetables, and cash crops, often have a higher demand for agricultural surfactants to protect and enhance crop yields.diverse range of crops, especially high-value crops like fruits, vegetables, and cash crops, often have a higher demand for agricultural surfactants to protect and enhance crop yields.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Agricultural Surfactants market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Agricultural Surfactants.

Key Developments in Agricultural Surfactants Market

In February 2023, Stepan Company acquired the agricultural surfactant business of King Industries for $120 million. This acquisition expands Stepan's product portfolio and geographic reach in the agricultural surfactants market.

In March 2023, Evonik Industries acquired the agricultural surfactants business of Rhodia for €100 million. This acquisition strengthens Evonik's position in the global agricultural surfactants market.

