Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market Size is projected to reach USD 3.64 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.21%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data centers are planned and constructed as mission-critical facilities to process consumer and business-generated data. Consumers and organizations can connect to data centers via satellite or fiber optic lines. Precision cooling is air conditioning explicitly designed for IT equipment in data centers and computer rooms. These cooling systems primarily regulate humidity and temperature in server rooms and data centers.





Rising Deployment of Modular Data Centers Drives the Global Market

Modular data center development has been a significant industry trend in recent years. Numerous telecommunications operators are developing modular data centers to reduce network latency. Typically, they are placed in remote areas to balance the need for low latency with investment and power consumption. The operational expenses of a modular data center are approximately 30 percent cheaper than those of a conventional data center. Cabinets, racks, and power and cooling systems are components of modular data centers. Significant difficulties such as the high PUE and high operational expenses of traditional data centers and the necessity for a specialized team to manage modular data centers address data center operations. Modular data centers can be used when a quick deployment is necessary.

Implementation of Monitoring and Automation Solutions Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Modern data centers are increasingly constructed with end-to-end monitoring and facility automation, reducing power consumption and waste. In the majority of instances, the operators of the data center and the IT administration were required to prepare for mass remote access to the technologies and tools. In addition, traditional capacity planning for data center operators is CAPEX-intensive and requires greater precision. These factors have contributed to the exponential development of Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) technology.

Data center operators are also implementing intelligent monitoring utilizing technology such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) to reduce manual intervention-related errors. Different hyperscale data center operators, including Digital Realty, Google, Facebook, Equinix, and Microsoft, are investing in software-defined power infrastructure to reduce data center downtime.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 3.64 billion by 2031 CAGR 5.21% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Segments Covered Product, Deployment, Tier Standard Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Airedale, AIRSYS, ClimateWorx, Climaveneta, Data Aire, Delta Group, Emicon, Eaton, Huawei, Rittal, Renovoair Zhuhai, Swegon, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Vertiv Key Market Opportunities Implementation of Monitoring and Automation Solutions Key Market Drivers Rising Deployment of Modular Data Centers
Increase in Rack Power Density

Increase in Rack Power Density

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global data center precision air conditioning market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.48% during the forecast period. In North America, the market is expanding due to the rapid expansion of data centers. The North American data center sector is the fastest-growing industry because colocation service providers, hyperscale data center operators, businesses, and governmental organizations were among the first to provide and adopt new technology. The region is a crucial catalyst and incumbent for further technological advancement in the data center industry. Facebook, Google, Equinix, Digital Realty, Compass Datacenters, Cologix, Vantage Data Centers, NTT Global Data Centers, QTS Realty Trust, CoreSite Realty, CyrusOne, and Switch are the leading contributors to market growth in North America.

Asia Pacific is projected to have a CAGR of 6.03% over the forecast period. The major factors driving the Asia-Pacific data center market are organizations' need to shift from server room environments to data centers, the rise in social media usage, public cloud, hybrid cloud adoption, and the expansion of internet users. The Asia-Pacific data center industry is growing significantly with continued investments from hyperscale and cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, and Alibaba. Local colocation providers are also expanding their presence in each country, constructing new data centers, and expanding the market.

Key Highlights

The global data center precision air conditioning market size is estimated to reach USD 3,649 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

is estimated to reach growing at a during the forecast period (2023–2031). By product , the global data center precision air conditioning market is divided into CRAC units and CRAH units. The CRAH unit segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period.

, the global data center precision air conditioning market is divided into CRAC units and CRAH units. The CRAH unit segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. By deployment, the global data center precision air conditioning market is segmented into in-row cooling, in-rack cooling, and centralized cooling. The in-row cooling segment owns the highest market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% over the forecast period.

the global data center precision air conditioning market is segmented into in-row cooling, in-rack cooling, and centralized cooling. The in-row cooling segment owns the highest market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% over the forecast period. By tier standard , the global data center precision air conditioning market is segmented into tier I and II, tier III, and tier IV. The Tier III segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% over the forecast period.

, the global data center precision air conditioning market is segmented into tier I and II, tier III, and tier IV. The Tier III segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% over the forecast period. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global data center precision air conditioning market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.48% during the forecast period.





Competitors in Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market

Airedale

AIRSYS

ClimateWorx

Climaveneta

Data Aire

Delta Group

Emicon

Eaton

Huawei

Rittal

Renovoair Zhuhai

Swegon

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Segmentation of Global Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market

By Product

CRAC Units

CRAH Units

By Deployment

In-Row Cooling

In-Rack Cooling

Centralized Cooling

By Tier Standard

Tier I and II

Tier III

Tier IV

By Regions

North America

Western Europe

Central and Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific

Nordics

Southeast Asia

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





Recent Development

In November 2022 , Brazilian firm Zeittec is set to build a new data center for the Federal University of Espírito Santo (UFES) in the city of Vitória in Espírito Santo state.

, Brazilian firm Zeittec is set to build a new data center for the Federal University of Espírito Santo (UFES) in the city of Vitória in Espírito Santo state. In October 2022, Modine Manufacturing Company, a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, announced that it had shipped its first chillers for the data center market from their newly repurposed production facility in Rockbridge, Virginia, as part of a previously announced order with data center giant, Corscale.





