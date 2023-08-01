A Travel Adventure with a Spiritual Focus: L.A. Lawyer/Writer Shares Memoir TRAVELS WITH A SWAMI Chronicling Her Visit To Holy Shrines In India Rarely Seen By Outsiders

Charleston, SC, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While living it up on the party scene in 1970s Hollywood, Laura D’Auri decided she wanted more. Using the proceeds from the sale of a coffee table book she compiled and sold to Bantam Books, she boarded a plane for Spain and Italy, not realizing at the time she was embarking on the spiritual journey of a lifetime. She visited an ashram in the foothills of the Himalayas where she met a female Swami. Together they set out on a five-week pilgrimage visiting shrines around South India where few Westerners have ever set foot. What transpired on this life-altering journey is the basis for her new memoir.

In Travels with a Swami, D’Auri shares a remarkable tale of spiritual insight and personal growth, encouraging others to follow their own dreams. Through her adventures, she witnessed mystical wonders of India, and gained a deeper understanding of the value of applying spiritual principles in daily life. Her experiences, from the mundane to the sacred to the dangerous, and everything in between, brought her a profound appreciation for a spiritual life well lived. D’Auri’s deeply personal account illustrates the incredible opportunities that come from exploring the world, and oneself, with an open mind and an open heart.

Travels with a Swami is available for purchase on Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Laura D’Auri was born in Los Angeles to a real estate development father and a publishing industry mother. She grew up in the Silverlake and Los Feliz neighborhoods and moved to Italy at 18. She was briefly married to an Italian flamenco guitarist in Rome, and played guitar in a club, after which she returned to the U.S. and worked in a contact lens laboratory, transitioning to the entertainment field as a script supervisor and Italian translator/interpreter. She graduated law school in 1993 and served as an Assistant City Prosecutor/Deputy City Attorney for a small westside city. She currently lives happily in West Los Angeles with her dog Joey and is working on a murder mystery set in the 1950s.

Attachment