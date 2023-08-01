New Children’s Book STUBBY’S DAY Celebrates Black Cats

Charleston, SC, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Kayla Kautz introduces her very own cat in her debut children’s book. Saddened by the prejudice faced by black cats in shelters, Kautz decided that she would share her experience with her beloved black cat to break down the stigma and let children know that black cats are just as lovable as any other cat. While her cat Stubby might look different than other cats, it is his differences that make him even more enduring. Stubby’s Day makes an adventurous cat story that will appeal to young readers who love all things feline.

While all his siblings’ tails grew to normal lengths, Stubby’s tail stayed short. Stubby never let his stub tail stop him from enjoying all the wonders of life. Stubby’s Day chronicles a typical day in the life of Stubby, and readers are invited to join Stubby as he boldly adventures through the world around him. Stubby scratches cardboard, chases toy mice, and finally collapses into his favorite orange chair for a well-deserved naptime.

Stubby’s Day can help parents and caregivers open conversation about what makes us all different and special. Children who adore cats will fall in love with Stubby’s familiar antics. Stubby’s Day is a great book to help instill a love of animals in children at a young age. Author Kautz hopes that Stubby’s Day will help children understand the love and personality a black cat can have.

Stubby’s Day is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit her social media platforms.

Instagram: badkitty71

About the Author: Kayla Kautz lives in Illinois where she enjoys drawing, writing, and taking care of all her beloved animals. She has an adopted horse named Mister, her sweet black cat with a stub for a tail named Stubby, and Stubby’s adopted little brother cat, Riot. Also a classic car enthusiast, Kayla loves supporting local small-town racetracks and car shows.

