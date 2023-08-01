New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dimmer and Color Tunable Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479996/?utm_source=GNW

V., Legrand S.A., Apple Inc., Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., OSRAM GmbH, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Lite-Puter, Cooper Industries, Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., and Schneider Electric.



The global dimmer and color tunable market is expected to grow from $15.37 billion in 2022 to $16.89 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The dimmer and color tunable market is expected to reach $23.56 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.7%.



The dimmer and color-tunable market consists of sales of wall-mounted switches, inductive dimming, switch dimming, white-tunable, and full-color-tunable.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Dimmer and color-tunable refer to devices that are used to control the brightness and color temperature of lighting systems. It is commonly used in homes, offices, and public spaces to adjust the lighting levels to meet the needs of the users.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the dimmer and color tunable market in 2022. The regions covered in dimmer and color-tunable report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa



The main product types of dimmer and color-tunable are dimmer, and color tunable.A dimmer is an electronic device that is used to control the brightness or intensity of a light source.



The various light source includes incandescent and halogen, fluorescent, and light-emitting diode (led), and high-intensity discharge(HID), these are used by various end-users such as commercial, residential, and others.



The increasing demand for energy-saving LEDs is expected to propel the growth of the dimmer and color-tunable market going forward.LEDs (Light Emitting Diodes) refer to semiconductor devices that emit light when an electric current is passed through them.



LEDs have emerged as a popular choice for use in dimmers and color-tunable lighting solutions due to their long lifespan, color-tuning capabilities, and versatility. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, a US-based federal agency, LED lighting is becoming increasingly popular, accounting for 84% of all lighting installations and offering the potential to save 4.8 quads of energy every year by 2035. Therefore, increasing demand for energy-saving LEDs drives the dimmer and color-tunable market.



Product innovation has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the dimmer and color tunable market.Major players operating in dimmer and color tunable market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2020, GE Lighting, a US-based division of Savant Systems Inc., introduced several new smart home innovation products that, including the GE Hubless Three-Wire Smart Switch and two Hubless Dimmer models. These products were designed to provide consumers with a more seamless and user-friendly smart home experience, without the need for a separate hub or bridge device. The C by GE Hubless Three-Wire Smart Switch is an industry-first innovation that allows homeowners to control their lighting with a simple, in-wall switch that can be installed in minutes.



In June 2022, Signify, a Netherland-based lighting company acquired Fluence for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Signify aims to offer a more comprehensive range of LED lighting systems and services to growers.



Fluence is a US-based company manufacturing dimmer and LED lights.



The countries covered in the dimmer and color-tunable market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The dimmer and color-tunable market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides dimmer and color-tunable market statistics, including dimmer and color-tunable industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a dimmer and color-tunable market share, detailed dimmer and color-tunable market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the dimmer and color-tunable industry. This dimmer and color-tunable market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

