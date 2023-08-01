New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital TV SoC Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479995/?utm_source=GNW

The global digital TV SoC market is expected to grow from $8.78 billion in 2022 to $9.93 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The digital TV SoC market is expected to reach $15.58 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.9%.



The digital TV SoC market consists of sales of satellite, cable, integrated systems, and terrestrial products.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Digital TV SoC (System-on-Chip) refers to integrated circuits that are designed specifically for use in digital television sets. These chips are used to combine multiple functions and components onto a single chip, making them a cost-effective and efficient solution for powering modern TVs.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the digital TV SoC market in 2022.Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in digital TV SoC report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main display technologies of digital TV SoC are LCD (liquid crystal display), LED (light emitting diode), OLED (organic light emitting diode), and QLED (quantum dot light emitting diode).LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) is a type of display technology that uses liquid crystals to display images, which are commonly used in digital TVs and computer monitors.



These are used in various applications including smart televisions (TVs), set-top boxes, and others, which are used by residential, commercial, and others.



The increase in smart tv adoption is expected to propel the growth of the digital TV SoC market going forward.Smart TVs refer to advanced televisions that have internet connectivity and offer interactive features beyond traditional television viewing.



The increase in smart tv adoption is mostly driven by greater availability and accessibility of high-speed internet, increasing popularity of online streaming services, enhanced user experience, and features, where digital TV SoCs are used in smart TVs to enable their interactive features and functionalities, such as video streaming, gaming, and social media applications. For instance, according to the Federal Register, a US-based official journal of the federal government, smart TVs constituted 52% of all TV sets consumed in 2021, which is a significant increase from 45% in 2020. Therefore, the increase in smart tv adoption is driving the growth of the digital TV SoC market



The adoption of artificial intelligence into digital TV SoC have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the digital tv SoC market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating technological advanced products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2020, MediaTek, a Taiwan-based semiconductor company launched MT9602, a latest smart TV SoC.This AI-enabled SoC is specifically designed to support smart TVs with 4K HDR displays, providing advanced AI-enhancement technologies for both picture quality (AI-PQ) and audio quality (AI-AQ).



The AI-enhancement technologies embedded in the MT9602 allow smart TVs to optimize the picture and audio quality automatically and it analyzes the content in real-time and enhances the image quality by adjusting the brightness, contrast, and color saturation levels.



In November 2020, MediaTek, a Taiwan-based fabless semiconductor company acquired Intel’s power-management chip business for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition will enhance MediaTek’s position in the highly competitive smartphone chip market, where power efficiency is a critical factor in device performance and consumer appeal.



The acquisition also provides MediaTek with valuable intellectual property and a team of experienced engineers and developers to help advance its research and development efforts. Intel is a US-based corporation that develops microprocessors and semiconductor chips, operating in the digital TV SoC market.



The countries covered in the digital TV SoC market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The digital TV SoC market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides digital TV SoC market statistics, including the digital TV SoC industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a digital TV SoC market share, detailed digital TV SoC market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the digital TV SoC industry. This digital TV SoC market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

