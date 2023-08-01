New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cotton Processing Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479994/?utm_source=GNW

The global cotton processing market is expected to grow from $71.07 billion in 2022 to $76.61 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The cotton processing market is expected to reach $98.93 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.



The cotton processing market consists of sales of blow room’s machinery, carding machine, draw frame, lap former, comber, roving frame or simplex, spinning frame, and winding machine.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



Cotton processing refers to the cotton manufacturing process that turns the raw fibers into threads, yarn, and cloth. This is useful in making a variety of end products like clothes, oil, and animal feed.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the cotton processing market in 2022. The regions covered in cotton processing report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of cotton processing are lint, cottonseed, and other product types.Lint refers to cotton waste that is created during the ginning process that is a gentle material that can be obtained by scraping or otherwise preparing linen cloth.



The various equipment types include ginning, and spinning. The various operation types include automatic, and semi-automatic and are used in various applications such as textiles, medical and surgical, feed, consumer goods, and other applications.



Increasing demand from the textile industry is expected to propel the growth of the cotton processing market going forward.The textile industry refers to the manufacture, exporting, and importing of various clothing and apparel.



Cotton is a comfortable material that is hypoallergenic, possesses low maintenance, and is a naturally sustainable material used in various textiles and apparel. For instance, in June 2022, according to Textile World, a US-based textile industry journal, in 2021, fiber, textile, and clothing exports totaled $28.4 billion, up from $25.3 billion in 2020. Therefore, increasing demand for cotton processing in the textile industry is driving the cotton processing market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the cotton processing market.Major companies operating in the cotton processing market are developing innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2022, Fibre52, a US-based cotton processing company, launched patent-pending technology, Prepare For Dye (PFD), and dye technology.This technology is affordable, environmentally friendly, and keeps cotton’s natural qualities, producing a more robust, kinder fabric.



Despite cotton, which has a clinging feel, cotton dyed using Fibre52’s dye technology retains its intrinsic properties and allows moisture to be transferred away from the skin.



In December 2021, Gildan Activewear, a Canada-based manufacturer of branded clothing, including undecorated blank activewear such as t-shirts, sports shirts, and fleeces, acquired Frontier Yarns for a deal amount of $168 million.With this acquisition, Gildan aims to expand its vertically integrated supply chain by further internalizing yarn manufacturing.



Frontier Yarns is a US-based producer of 100% cotton and polyester/cotton-blend yarns through various spinning processes.



The countries covered in the cotton processing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The cotton processing market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides cotton processing market statistics, including the cotton processing industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a cotton processing market share, detailed cotton processing market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the cotton processing industry. This cotton processing market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

