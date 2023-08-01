Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Set to Soar Past USD 20.37 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Industrial Wastewater Treatment market , increasing adoption of decentralized and onsite wastewater treatment systems, rising focus on resource recovery from wastewater, growing use of advanced technologies such as membrane filtration and biological processes, implementation of smart and automated wastewater treatment solutions, rising popularity of zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems, integration of Internet of Things (IoT) and data analytics in wastewater treatment processes, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Industrial wastewater treatment is the process of removing contaminants from wastewater generated by industrial processes. The treated wastewater can then be reused, recycled, or discharged to the environment.

Prominent Players in Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market

Suez Environnement

Veolia Environnement

Xylem

DuPont

3M

Pentair

ITT

United Utilities

Severn Trent Water

Evoqua Water Technologies

American Water

Aquatech International

Kingspan Group

Ecolab

Organo (Asia) Sdn Bhd

Kurita Water Industries

Kemira Oyj

Thermax Limited

Bio-Microbics

Biological Treatment Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Biological treatment dominated the global online market as these processes are effective in removing organic pollutants, which are common in various industrial wastewater streams.

Chemical Industry is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the chemical industry is the leading segment as it generates complex and diverse wastewater streams containing various pollutants. Stringent environmental regulations and the need to manage hazardous chemicals drive the demand for effective industrial wastewater treatment solutions in this sector.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. Strict environmental regulations and a strong emphasis on sustainable practices drive the demand for advanced wastewater treatment solutions in this region.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Industrial Wastewater Treatment market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Industrial Wastewater Treatment.

Key Developments in Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market

In January 2023, Xylem acquired Evoqua Water Technologies for $7.5 billion. This acquisition created a global leader in water treatment solutions, with a combined portfolio of products and services for municipal and industrial customers.

In March 2023, Solenis acquired Diversey for $4.6 billion. This acquisition created a leading provider of water treatment and cleaning solutions for industrial and municipal customers.

