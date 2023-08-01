Sustainable Agriculture Market 2023 to 2031 - Size, Share, Investments and Profit-Sources Analysis | Exclusive InsightAce Study

Jersey City, NJ, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Sustainable Agriculture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Seeds And Traits, Biopesticides), By Farming System (Organic Farming, Conservation Agriculture)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The global Global Sustainable Agriculture Market is estimated to reach over USD 31.35 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.17% during the forecast period.





Sustainable agriculture is characterized as an agricultural system that integrates sustainable agriculture practices and avoids or eases using environmentally damaging farming practices. By focusing on soil quality while taking into account water conservation, fertilizer use, and other aspects, regenerative agriculture is a combination of agricultural theories and procedures that strives to repair and improve the farm's entire ecosystem.



In recent years, Sustainable agriculture has received more attention from farmers, businesses, researchers, and consumers, as well as from politicians and corporate media, as a result of its advantages, which have fueled the rise of the regenerative agriculture sector. Sustainable agriculture market growth is anticipated to be constrained over the forecast period by several reasons, including low consumer knowledge of the advantages of the practice, high capital requirements, and a shortage of skilled labour and experience for running equipment.

Recent Developments:

In Sept 2022, Bayer publicised a regenerative farming partnership with Perdue AgriBusiness, strived at large-scale carbon emission reductions and created a model for a more sustainable food value chain spanning across Perdue's entire grain network. Through the collaboration, Bayer and Perdue AgriBusiness, the international agricultural products and services business of Perdue Farms, are developing further opportunities to assist support farmers on their regenerative agriculture journey, helping their land and helping them produce more environmentally friendly foods and ingredients for companies and consumers.

In November 2021, BASF introduced the latest bio-based herbicide, made from completely renewable resources. This herbicide is used as an alternative to conventional herbicides.

List of Prominent Players in the Global Sustainable Agriculture Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

Corteva Agriscience (US)

The Mosaic Company (US)

Yara International (US)

Dow AgroSciences (US)

Monsanto Company (US)

Pioneer Hi-Bred International (US)

John Deere (US)

AGCO Corporation (US)

Trimble Inc. (US)

Deere & Company (US)

Archer Daniels Midland (US)

Cargill (US)

DuPont (US)

Groupe Limagrain (France)

KWS SAAT (Germany)

Netafim (Israel)

Irritec (Italy)

UPL Limited (India)

Godrej Agrovet (India)

China National Chemical Corporation (China)

KUBOTA Corporation (Japan)

Thai Union Group PCL (Thailand)





Sustainable Agriculture Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 13.32 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 31.35 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 10.17 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Product Type, Target Enrichment Method, Type Of Target Capture, Application, And End-User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Due to the continuous rise in carbon emissions and the shrinking amount of arable land on the planet, traditional agricultural methods must give way to ones that have an emphasis on soil health, which is expected to lead to an increase in market demand. Furthermore, there is an increased need to minimize GHG emissions and enhance soil quality and water balances because of the world population's ongoing growth, all of which are likely to add to the upward trend.

Additionally, it is projected that growing activities by the government and businesses like General Mills, PepsiCo, and others to raise awareness of Sustainable agriculture would open up the potential for market expansion. Via its goods, General Mills has been promoting Sustainable agriculture to the general public. Two limited-edition products bearing the Annie's name and created using ingredients sourced through Sustainable agriculture were made available by the company in April 2020.

Challenges:

The primary objectives of agricultural marketing include grading, packaging, storage, assembly, and distribution. APMC, Mandis, and other controlled marketplaces have been established by the government. It controls shipping, storage, set-aside prices, and other things. Yet, owing to the lower yield, small and marginal farmers are having difficulties. Currently, GOI is supporting the farmer collectivization project under the FPO (10000 FPO across the country). Its execution is also highly difficult because it involves a complex system of social mobilization, relationship-building, and transition into social capital.

Regional Trends:

Throughout the forecast period, North America is expected to continue dominating the global Sustainable agriculture market, which it did in 2021. During the course of the projected period, the market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by rising corporate support for sustainable agriculture and the presence of significant industry competitors. For instance, Danone North America, a food and beverage corporation that produces a variety of dairy and plant-based goods, was expanding its Sustainable farming programme in December 2020. At the time, this programme was the most extensive Sustainable farming dairy programme in the United States.

On the other hand, due to its ample agricultural land and massive population, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate throughout the projection period. Furthermore, it is projected that in the upcoming years, a number of attractive chances for market expansion will arise as a result of expanding government initiatives to support novel agricultural practices and growing public awareness of soil improvement.





Segmentation of Global Sustainable Agriculture Market-

By Product Type-

Seeds And Traits

Biopesticides

Biostimulants

Others

By Farming System-

Organic Farming

Conservation Agriculture

Integrated Pest Management (IPM)

Precision Agriculture

Sustainable Agriculture Market By Crop Type-

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Other Crop Types

Sustainable Agriculture Market By Formulation-

Liquid

Dry

Sustainable Agriculture Market By Application-

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Foliar spray

Other

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

