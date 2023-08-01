New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Secondary Agricultural Nutrients Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479990/?utm_source=GNW

The global secondary agricultural nutrient market is expected to grow from $41.30 billion in 2022 to $43.25 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions and affecting many markets across the globe. The secondary agricultural nutrient market is expected to reach $51.57 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.5%.



The secondary agricultural nutrients market consists of sales of organic fertilizers and foliar fertilizers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Secondary agricultural nutrients refer to essential plant nutrients that are required by plants in smaller quantities.These are essential for plant growth and plant development.



The agricultural secondary nutrients include calcium, magnesium, and sulfur. Secondary nutrients can be found naturally in the soil, but they can also be added through fertilization to ensure that the soil has optimal nutrient levels for healthy plant growth and development.



North America was the largest region in the secondary agricultural nutrients market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the secondary agricultural nutrients market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main nutrients type of secondary agricultural nutrient includes Sulphur, calcium, and magnesium that is used in crop types such as cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, turfs and ornamentals, and other crop types.Sulphur is a chemical element with the atomic number 16 and the symbol S.



It is a non-metallic element that is found in the Earth’s crust, minerals, and living organisms.In secondary agricultural nutrients, sulfur is primarily used in agriculture as a component of fertilizer.



It is an essential macronutrient that is used in agriculture to improve plant growth and development. The secondary agricultural nutrient is applied in solid and liquid methods.



The rising soil contamination is expected to propel the growth of the secondary agricultural nutrients market going forward.Soil contamination refers to the presence of pollutants or harmful substances in the soil beyond acceptable levels.



Soil contamination can have a significant impact on the availability and uptake of secondary agricultural nutrients by plants.For instance, in May 2022, according to Eco watch, a US-based news website and media organization, 20 million acres of land is contaminated by Per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) when compared to the previous year.



Therefore, the rising soil contamination is driving the growth of the secondary agricultural nutrients market going forward.



Product innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the secondary agricultural nutrients market.Companies operating in the secondary agricultural nutrients market are focusing on developing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For example, in April 2023, Nufarm Ltd., an Australia-based company that operates in the agricultural industry launched the Tourney EZ fungicide. Tourney EZ is a liquid fertilizer product that is used in agriculture to provide essential nutrients to crops. It is designed to be used in conjunction with other crop protection products, such as herbicides and fungicides, to promote plant health and maximize yield.



In July 2022, Nutrien Ltd., a Canadian fertilizer company acquired Casa do Adubo S.A. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition was aimed to generate incremental run-rate sales of around $400 million, bringing the total annual sales of Nutrien Ltd in Latin America to about $2.2 billion. With this acquisition, Nutrien Ltd bolstered its current presence and expanded to serve additional growers with cutting-edge solutions that contribute to the world’s ability to feed itself sustainably. Casa do Adubo S.A. is a South America-based company specializing in producing and distributing fertilizers, agrochemicals, and other inputs for crop production.



The countries covered in the secondary agricultural nutrients market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



