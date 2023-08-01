Chronic Kidney Disease Nutritional Supplement Market to Exceed USD 5.0 Bn by 2031 with CAGR of 4.3%: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chronic kidney disease nutritional supplement market was valued at US$ 3.3 Bn in 2021, and it is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.



Rise in incidence of chronic kidney disease, growth in geriatric population, and increase in sales of medical food supplements through e-commerce platforms are key factors fueling the chronic kidney disease nutritional supplement market.

Geriatric population is expanding across the world. This population is vulnerable to chronic conditions such as chronic kidney disease. According to recent estimates by researchers at the John Hopkins University, kidney disease is prevalent in more than 50% individuals above the age of 75 years globally. According to estimates of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic kidney disease is prevalent in 38% of population aged 65 years or older.

Increase in adoption of nutritional supplements for the treatment of chronic kidney disease (CKD) is fueling the chronic kidney disease nutritional supplement market size. Rise in development of medical foods and increase in adoption of these products to manage and control chronic kidney disease are expected to fuel the global market.

Several governments and pharma companies across the world are promoting use of dietary supplements to control and prevent diseases, and decrease the prevalence of health conditions. This is likely to fuel market expansion.

Growth Drivers

Growth in geriatric population that is prone to kidney diseases is fueling the CKD nutritional supplement market

Surge in usage of medical food supplements for chronic kidney disease is augmenting market growth

Key Findings of Study

COVID-19 Impact on CKD Market – COVID-19 positively impacted the global CKD nutritional supplement market. The pandemic largely affected countries in North America and Europe, such as the U.S., Spain, Italy, and the U.K. which are major consumers of dietary supplements. The CKD nutritional supplement industry benefitted during the pandemic, due to rise in demand for immunity-boosting supplements. Minerals, immunity-boosting vitamins, and herbs witnessed a surge in demand during the pandemic, which persisted until everyone received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Rise in online purchasing habits of consumers of dietary supplements developed during the pandemic is driving market demand.

Rise in Demand for Water Soluble Vitamins for CKD Patients – Based on nutrition type, the vitamin & mineral supplements segment accounted for the leading share of the global market in 2021. Rise in demand for water soluble vitamins for CKD patients is fueling the segment. Iron, vitamin D, vitamin C, B complex vitamins, calcium, and phosphate are used in supplements used by CKD patients. Minerals are used in supplements to help maintain bones health.

The amino acid supplements segment is anticipated to witness significant growth in the next few years. Alpha ketoanalogue is commonly used as a dietary supplement in patients with CKD. It slows down the development of kidney disease, enhances phosphate and calcium metabolism, and improves the quality of life.

Higher Efficacy and Easy Availability Boosting Capsule Segment – Based on dosage form, capsules accounted for the leading share of the global market in 2021. Growth of the segment can be attributed to rise in demand for capsules over other forms, as they are convenient, easier to swallow, and are perceived to have higher efficacy and availability.

Regional Landscape

North America held the leading share of the global CKD nutritional supplements market in 2021. The market in the region is anticipated to maintain it dominance during the forecast period. This is due to well-established healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement policies.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a significant region of the global market in the next few years owing to larger CKD patient pool, surge in geriatric population, and developing healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, global companies are increasingly expanding their production base in countries in Asia and Southeast Asia, which in turn is fueling market statistics in the region.

Competitive Analysis

The global landscape is fragmented, with the presence of several large and small-sized players. Leading players are focusing on new product launches, M&As, and partnerships to consolidate their position.

Prominent players in the CKD nutritional supplement market include Abbott Laboratories, Fresenius Kabi AG, Mankind Pharma Ltd., Nutricia Limited, Ajanta Pharma Limited, Hexagon Nutrition Limited, Nestle S.A., and RPG Life Sciences.

The global chronic kidney disease nutritional supplement market has been segmented as follows:

Chronic Kidney Disease Nutritional Supplement Market, by Nutrition Type

Amino Acid Supplements Alpha-Ketoanalogue Supplements Alphs Lipoic Acid Supplements Others

Vitamin & Mineral Supplements

Probiotics

Prebiotics/Fibers

Others

Chronic Kidney Disease Nutritional Supplement Market, by Dosage Form

Capsule Form

Liquid Form

Powder Form

Others

Chronic Kidney Disease Nutritional Supplement Market, by FSMP Mode of Administration

Oral Nutrition

Enteral Nutrition

Chronic Kidney Disease Nutritional Supplement Market, by CKD Dosage

Pre-dialysis Stage 1-2

Pre-dialysis Stage 3- 5

Dialysis

End-stage Renal Disease

Chronic Kidney Disease Nutritional Supplement Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Stores



Chronic Kidney Disease Nutritional Supplement Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



