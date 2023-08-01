Brown Rice Market Set to Soar Past USD 14.9 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Brown Rice market , increasing availability of ready-to-cook and processed brown rice products, growing adoption of online and e-commerce platforms for brown rice sales, rising interest in organic and non-GMO brown rice options, introduction of innovative brown rice-based food products, expansion of the foodservice industry offering brown rice dishes, growing investment in sustainable rice farming practices, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Brown rice is a whole grain rice that has only the inedible outer hull removed. It retains the bran and germ layers, which are rich in nutrients such as fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Brown rice is a healthier alternative to white rice, as it has a lower glycemic index and is a good source of dietary fiber.

Prominent Players in Brown Rice Market

Ajiyoshi Corporation

American Beauty Brown Rice

Arrowhead Mills

Basmati Select

Calrose Foods

Ezekiel Food Company

Golden Era Foods

Hinode-Maru USA

Kashi

Lundberg Family Farms

Naturally Pacific

Nature's Path

Nutrisystem

Rhythm Foods

Sushi Essentials

Uncle Ben's

Whole Foods Market

Wildwood

Long Grain Brown Rice Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Long grain brown rice dominated the global online market as they are widely recognized and consumed in many cultures, making it more readily available and familiar to consumers.

Household is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the household is the leading segment due to the increasing awareness about the health benefits of brown rice compared to white rice has led to an increased preference for healthier food options. Brown rice is considered a more nutritious choice due to its higher fiber content, vitamins, and minerals.

Asia Pacific is the leading Market Due to the Large Consumer Awareness

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is one of the largest growing markets with a large consumer awareness. The region's large population and traditional preference for rice-based diets contribute to strong demand for brown rice. Additionally, government initiatives promoting healthy eating and the incorporation of brown rice into diets can further drive its consumption.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Brown Rice market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Brown Rice.

Key Developments in Brown Rice Market

In February 2023, Ajiyoshi Corporation acquired Golden Era Foods for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition expands Ajiyoshi's product portfolio and geographic reach in the brown rice market.

In March 2023, Kashi acquired Naturally Pacific for $100 million. This acquisition expands Kashi's product portfolio and geographic reach in the healthy snacks market.

Key Questions Answered in Brown Rice Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

