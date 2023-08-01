Brown Rice Market Set to Soar Past USD 14.9 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Brown Rice market, increasing availability of ready-to-cook and processed brown rice products, growing adoption of online and e-commerce platforms for brown rice sales, rising interest in organic and non-GMO brown rice options, introduction of innovative brown rice-based food products, expansion of the foodservice industry offering brown rice dishes, growing investment in sustainable rice farming practices, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Brown Rice Market"
- Pages - 157
- Tables - 116
- Figures – 77
Get sample copy of this report:
https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/brown-rice-market
Brown rice is a whole grain rice that has only the inedible outer hull removed. It retains the bran and germ layers, which are rich in nutrients such as fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Brown rice is a healthier alternative to white rice, as it has a lower glycemic index and is a good source of dietary fiber.
Prominent Players in Brown Rice Market
- Ajiyoshi Corporation
- American Beauty Brown Rice
- Arrowhead Mills
- Basmati Select
- Calrose Foods
- Ezekiel Food Company
- Golden Era Foods
- Hinode-Maru USA
- Kashi
- Lundberg Family Farms
- Naturally Pacific
- Nature's Path
- Nutrisystem
- Rhythm Foods
- Sushi Essentials
- Uncle Ben's
- Whole Foods Market
- Wildwood
Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):
https://www.skyquestt.com/report/brown-rice-market
Long Grain Brown Rice Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period
Long grain brown rice dominated the global online market as they are widely recognized and consumed in many cultures, making it more readily available and familiar to consumers.
Household is the Leading Application Segment
In terms of application, the household is the leading segment due to the increasing awareness about the health benefits of brown rice compared to white rice has led to an increased preference for healthier food options. Brown rice is considered a more nutritious choice due to its higher fiber content, vitamins, and minerals.
Asia Pacific is the leading Market Due to the Large Consumer Awareness
Region-wise, Asia Pacific is one of the largest growing markets with a large consumer awareness. The region's large population and traditional preference for rice-based diets contribute to strong demand for brown rice. Additionally, government initiatives promoting healthy eating and the incorporation of brown rice into diets can further drive its consumption.
A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Brown Rice market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Brown Rice.
Key Developments in Brown Rice Market
- In February 2023, Ajiyoshi Corporation acquired Golden Era Foods for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition expands Ajiyoshi's product portfolio and geographic reach in the brown rice market.
- In March 2023, Kashi acquired Naturally Pacific for $100 million. This acquisition expands Kashi's product portfolio and geographic reach in the healthy snacks market.
Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:
https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/brown-rice-market
Key Questions Answered in Brown Rice Market Report
- What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?
- Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?
- In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?
Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:
Global Wood Preservatives Market
About Us:
SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.
Address:
1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886
Phone:
USA (+1) 617-230-0741
Email: sales@skyquestt.com