Chainsaws Global Market Report 2023

The global chainsaws market is expected to grow from $3.95 billion in 2022 to $4.31 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The chainsaws market is expected to reach $6.37 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.3%.



The chainsaw market consists of sales of manual chainsaws, pole saws, mini chainsaws, and rescue chainsaws.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A chainsaw is a portable mechanical saw that is powered by gasoline, electricity, or a battery.It typically consists of a small two-stroke engine or electric motor, a chain fitted with cutting teeth, and a guide bar that provides support for the chain as it cuts through wood or other materials.



Chainsaws are commonly used for tasks such as tree felling, limbing, and pruning, as well as for cutting firewood, carving, and other applications.



North America was the largest region in the chainsaws market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of chainsaw products are gas-powered, electric-corded, and cordless.Gas-powered refers to a type of chainsaw that is powered by gasoline or other petroleum-based fuels typically used for outdoor applications, such as cutting down trees, trimming branches, and other forestry work.



They are manufactured in different bar length sizes, such as below 16-inch, 16-18 inch, and above 18 inch, and distributed in online and offline channels for commercial and residential applications such as tree flogging, bucking, pruning, wood carving, ice sculpture, construction, and other end uses.



Increased deforestation is expected to propel the growth of the chainsaw market going forward.Deforestation refers to the removal of trees and forests from a particular area.



Deforestation is done to clear land for agricultural or urban development, to obtain wood and other forest products, or to create space for mining.Chainsaws are commonly used in deforestation, for clearing forests for agriculture, mining, and logging, and to fell trees quickly and efficiently, allowing loggers to cut down many trees in a short amount of time.



For instance, in April 2023, according to the World Animal Foundation, a UK-based animal protection and preservation organization, 25.8 million hectares of deforestation were reported in 2020, which is a 12% increase when compared to the previous year. Therefore, increasing deforestation is driving the growth of the chainsaw market going forward.



Innovative chainsaw models with advanced technology are a key trend gaining popularity in the chainsaw market.Companies operating in the chainsaw market are introducing technologically advanced features in new models to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2023, Husqvarna Group, a Sweden-based industrial equipment company, launched the T540 XP Mark III, a professional-grade chainsaw designed for tree care professionals and arborists and equipped with Auto-Tune 3.0 technology. AutoTune 3.0 technology offers simple start capabilities and ensures optimal performance even in challenging conditions. With this technology, users can follow the same starting procedure regardless of the temperature without the risk of engine flooding. Additionally, the X-Torq engine design provides impressive power output, while LowVib technology helps reduce handling vibration. These features enhance the user experience and enable more efficient and effective use of chainsaws in forestry and other industries.



In December 2021, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., a US-based manufacturing company that specializes in tools, hardware, and security solutions, acquired MTD Holdings Inc. for $1.6 billion. With this acquisition, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. aims to become a global leader in the outdoor products market, expanding its offerings in lawn and garden equipment. MTD Holdings Inc. is a US-based mass-market manufacturer of outdoor power equipment, including chainsaws.



The countries covered in the chainsaws market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The chainsaw market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides chainsaw market statistics, including chainsaw industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a chainsaw market share, detailed chainsaw market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the chainsaw industry. This chainsaw market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

