4media group Launches Insights-Driven Broadcast, Elevating Broadcast PR Tactics for Maximum Impact

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4media group, a leading provider of innovative public relations and communications solutions, today announced the launch of its latest service, Insights-Driven Broadcast (I-DB). This cutting-edge offering, developed in collaboration with its in-house Insights & Analytics division, Atomik Research, revolutionizes the landscape of broadcast PR tactics, empowering PR and communications teams to make their projects smarter and more impactful.



In today's competitive media landscape, effective Broadcast PR services such as Satellite Media Tours (SMTs), Radio Media Tours (RMTs), and Audio News Releases (ANRs) are indispensable for efficiently securing media coverage and generating impressions. As budgets are continually scrutinized, it becomes increasingly crucial for organizations to reach the right audiences with data-driven stories that resonate and engage.

"Insights-Driven Broadcast is a way to make broadcast PR tactics smarter," said Alex Hinojosa, Executive Director of Atomik U.S. "Everyone's dollars matter, so making sure you reach the right audiences with the right content or data that can spark interest and engagement is not only necessary but vital. PR pros already do this, but it's time to level up those efforts to maximize every dollar spent."

I-DB is available exclusively in conjunction with an SMT, RMT, ANR, or other broadcast-focused media tour, offering a comprehensive suite of tools designed to maximize tactical broadcast executions. The service includes:

Insights Map: Aligning Narratives with Target Audiences

The Insights Map empowers PR pros to verify current focus markets while uncovering new ones, ensuring better alignment between narratives and target audiences. By combining general consumer demographic data points with relevant lifestyle data, an Insights Map aids in precise audience targeting for TV and/or radio outlets.

Media Scan: Cutting Through the Clutter

The Media Scan identifies similar topics in the media within a defined 45-day timeframe, revealing whitespace opportunities to make messages stand out from the crowd. By leveraging this data, brands can ensure their stories capture maximum attention and engagement.

PR Survey: Elevating Brand Storytelling

The PR Survey offers invaluable insights derived from 1,000 general population U.S. respondents. This data can enhance brand storytelling across paid, earned, shared, and owned channels, infusing content with newsworthy data that is more likely to captivate audiences.

“With a typical timeline of 5-7 business days, I-DB is a swift and powerful addition to any broadcast PR campaign,” added Hinojosa. “We look forward to helping PR and communications professionals achieve unprecedented success by telling untold and relevant, data-driven stories with their broadcast PR campaigns.”

About 4media group:

As an integrated communications agency, 4media group has been storytelling on behalf of the world’s most notable brands and organizations since 2008. Using insights to inform our approach, we create the best achievable outcomes for our clients through marketing strategies, social media, influencer programs, broadcast media tours, video production, news distribution, public service announcements and public relations. We’re a global company with headquarters in London, UK and Bentonville, Arkansas, with satellite offices spanning from Los Angeles to New York City. We work as one company, one culture for our clients every day. Visit us online at 4media-group.com .

