Semiconductor Gases Global Market Report 2023

The global semiconductor gas market is expected to grow from $8.45 billion in 2022 to $9.08 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions and affecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $11.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.



The semiconductor gases market consists of sales of semiconductor gases such as ammonia, argon, and allene. Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods



Semiconductor gases are a class of gases utilized in the semiconductor manufacturing process. These gases are utilized to deposit, etch, and clean various materials throughout the semiconductor production process.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the semiconductor gases market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the semiconductor gases market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of semiconductor gases include bulk gases and electronic special gases.Bulk gas can be used in a variety of industrial operations, including hot water and steam generation, heat treatment, drying, soldering, welding, and cutting.



They are used for various processes including chamber cleaning, oxidation, deposition, etching, doping and others for use in various applications such as semiconductor components, printed circuit board (PCBs), displays, solar (PV), light emitting diode (LED) and others.



The rising demand for semiconductors is expected to propel the growth of the semiconductor gas market going forward.The electrical conductivity of semiconductors, which are crystalline solids, lies in the middle of that of insulators and conductors.



Semiconductor gases play a critical role in the manufacturing of semiconductors.They are used in various processes, such as chemical vapor deposition (CVD), etching, and cleaning.



Semiconductor gases are used extensively in the manufacturing process of semiconductors, and as the demand for semiconductors increases, so does the demand for semiconductor gases. For instance, in February 2023, the Semiconductor Industry Association, a US-based trade association representing the US semiconductor industry, stated that worldwide semiconductor sector sales totaled $574.1 billion in 2022, the highest-ever yearly total and a 3.3% rise over the $555.9 billion total in 2021. Therefore, the rising demand for semiconductors is boosting the semiconductors gases market.



Increasing research and development activities is a key trend gaining popularity in the semiconductor gas market.Major companies operating in the semiconductor gas market are focusing on research and development activities to develop advanced and unique products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, Merck & Co., Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical company, partnered with Micron Technology Inc., a US-based provider of cutting-edge memory and storage solutions, to provide gas solutions with a low global warming potential (GWP) utilized in the manufacturing of semiconductors. After working together iteratively for a year, Micron is now evaluating the performance of a new, lower-GWP Etch gas from Merck’s Research & Development division to replace an older, higher-GWP substance.



In December 2022, Solvay S.A., a Belgium-based multinational chemical company partnered with Electronic Fluorocarbons (EFC). Through this partnership, EFC will promote, offer local storage and sell Solvay cleaning gas products, including Solvaclean®, a fluorine gas mixture that is less harmful to the environment than other options for cleaning semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Electronic Fluorocarbons (EFC) is a US-based supplier of rare cases, fluorocarbons, and specialty gases.



The countries covered in the semiconductor gases market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The semiconductor gases market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides semiconductor gases optical components market statistics, including semiconductor gases optical components industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a semiconductor gases optical components market share, detailed semiconductor gases optical components market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the semiconductor gases optical components industry. This semiconductor gases optical components market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

