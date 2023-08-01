New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Software Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479984/?utm_source=GNW

, SpyFu, Adalysis Limited and Jaywing PLC.



The global pay-per-click (PPC) software market is expected to grow from $17.08 billion in 2022 to $18.90 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The pay-per-click (PPC) software market is expected to reach $28.67 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.0%.



The pay-per-click (PPC) software market includes revenues earned by entities by providing various services such as bid management, performance review, ad placement, target adjustments, performance analysis, keyword management, and ad optimization.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.The pay-per-click (PPC) software market consists of sales of different types of PPC software such as paid search marketing, retargeting PPC advertising, affiliate marketing, and price comparison website advertising.



Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Pay-per-click (PPC) software refers to a digital advertising model in which the advertiser pays a fee each time one of their ads is clicked, and where ads come in all shapes and sizes made up of text, images, videos, or a combination found on search engines, websites, social media platforms, and other places. It analyses real-time data to assist organizations in achieving their advertising goals more easily and efficiently.



North America was the largest region in the pay-per-click (PPC) software market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of pay-per-click (PPC) software are search advertising, social media advertising, remarketing, display advertising, online shopping, and others.Search advertising is a form of digital advertising in which advertisements are displayed to users based on the keywords or search terms they enter into a search engine, where Pay-per-click software is used in search advertising that allows advertisers to research and target specific keywords and phrases, set bids and budgets for their ads, create ad copy and landing pages, track and analyze performance metrics, and optimize their campaigns over time.



Majorly deployed in cloud and on-premises within small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises in various end-users such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), retail and e-commerce, automotive, healthcare, media and entertainment, it and telecom and others.



Increasing adoption of social media platforms is expected to propel the growth of the pay-per-click (PPC) software market going forward.Social media platforms are digital applications or websites that enable users to create, share, and exchange content in the form of text, images, videos, and audio with other users.



PPC software enables businesses to target their advertising to specific demographics, interests, and behaviors of social media users, thereby improving the effectiveness and ROI of their campaigns to meet their marketing objectives. For Instance, in September 2021, Backlinko, a US-based marketing blog, the number of people using social media worldwide is nearly 4.48 billion and regardless of age or internet connection, 56.8% of the world’s 7.87 billion individuals use social networks. Therefore, the increasing adoption of social media platforms is driving the growth of the pay-per-click (PPC) software market.



Technological innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the pay-per-click (PPC) software market.Companies operating in the pay-per-click (PPC) software market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2020, SEMrush Holdings, Inc., a US-based public company that offers a SaaS platform, introduced Traffic Jet, an artificial intelligence cloud-based digital marketing toolkit aimed for generating hot leads and increasing sales figures. Traffic Jet is designed for total traffic acquisition automation and rapid access to a huge number of advertising platforms that uses AI-powered technology in conjunction with Google Analytics for continuously optimizing users’ campaigns and choosing the best channels. Additionally, it allows users to design, manage, and test any web ad using URL category, budget, and target location with the click of a mouse.



In August 2022, Jaywing PLC, a UK-based, marketing and consulting firm, acquired Midisi Limited for £4.44 million ($4.88 million). This acquisition strengthens Jaywing’s capabilities in marketing technology, allowing them to offer more comprehensive marketing solutions to their clients. Midisi Limited is a UK-based developer of marketing software and PPC software.



The countries covered in the pay-per-click (PPC) software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The pay-per-click (PPC) software market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides pay-per-click (PPC) software market statistics, including pay-per-click (PPC) software industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a pay-per-click (PPC) software market share, detailed pay-per-click (PPC) software market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the pay-per-click (PPC) software industry. This pay-per-click (PPC) software market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479984/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________