Miticides For Fruits and Vegetables Global Market Report 2023

The global miticides for fruits and vegetables market is expected to grow from $0.95 billion in 2022 to $1.01 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions and affecting many markets across the globe. The miticides for fruits and vegetables market is expected to reach $1.28 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.1%.



The miticides for the fruits and vegetable market consists of sales of organophosphates, pyrethroids, avermectins, and carbamates.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Miticides for fruits and vegetables are chemical compounds that are specifically formulated to control and eliminate mites, a small arthropods that can cause damage to fruits and vegetables. Miticides help to improve crop yields and quality by disrupting the nervous system or metabolism of mites and preventing them from feeding and reproducing.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the miticides for fruits and vegetable market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in miticides for the fruits and vegetable report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main type of miticides for fruits and vegetables are fruits and vegetables, cereals and grains, oilseeds, and pulses.Fruits and vegetables refer to types of edible plant products that are commonly consumed by humans.



The several types of forms included are dry and liquid, with various types of sources available, such as biological and chemical. The various modes of application include foliar spray and soil treatment.



The increasing production of fruits and vegetables is expected to propel the growth of the miticides for fruits and vegetables market going forward.The production of fruits and vegetables refers to the process of growing and harvesting edible plants that are consumed for their nutritional and culinary value.



The miticides for fruits and vegetables help in the production of fruits and vegetables by disrupting the nervous system or metabolism of mites and preventing them from feeding and reproducing.It is also used to prevent infections in all crops, including thrips, mites, and sucking bites.



For instance, in February 2023, according to Statistics Canada, a Canada-based government agency commissioned with producing statistics, farm-gate sales of fruits and vegetables increased by 13.1% in 2022 to $3 billion from 2021 to 2022. Fruit and vegetable farm gate sales climbed by 15.3% and 11.2%, respectively, as all main commodities did as well. In 2022, the nation’s overall production of fruits and vegetables increased by 6.1% to 3.5 billion kg. Therefore, the increasing production of fruits and vegetables is driving the growth of the miticides for fruits and vegetables market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the miticides for fruits and vegetables market.Major companies operating in the miticides for fruits and vegetables market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2023, BASF SE, a Germany-based chemical manufacturing company launched Danisaraba miticide, an innovative new miticide to assist horticultural farmers with spider mite problems.This miticide is specifically designed for horticultural purposes and is effective against a wide variety of spider mite species.



It is a miticide that has long-term effectiveness, a high level of control, and protects fruits and vegetables from two spot miticides. This miticide is effective for ornamental plants, citrus orchards, fruiting vegetables, strawberries, and grapevines.



In March 2022, McLaughlin Gormley King Co. Inc., a US-based insecticide and miticide manufacturer acquired DeBug brands from Agro Logistic Systems Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition broadens, diversifies, and enriches MKG’s insect and miticide control product portfolio by adding needed products from the DeBug brand. Agro Logistic Systems Inc. is a US-based producer of a portfolio of solutions, including miticides for insect control.



The countries covered in the miticides for the fruits and vegetable market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The miticides for fruits and vegetables market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides miticides for fruits and vegetables market statistics, including miticides for fruits and vegetables industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a miticides for fruits and vegetables market share, detailed miticides for fruits and vegetables market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the miticides for fruits and vegetables industry. This miticides for fruits and vegetables market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

