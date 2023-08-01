IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 30 - 2023

Boulogne Billancourt, FRANCE

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1124/07/2023FR001025915055111.04CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1124/07/2023FR00102591501,566111.00XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1125/07/2023FR001025915090110.20AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1125/07/2023FR0010259150162110.22CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1125/07/2023FR00102591501,998110.64XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1126/07/2023FR0010259150210110.20AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1126/07/2023FR0010259150768110.11CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1126/07/2023FR0010259150116110.16TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1126/07/2023FR00102591502,839110.00XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1127/07/2023FR001025915038113.00CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1127/07/2023FR001025915088113.30TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1127/07/2023FR00102591501,474112.62XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1128/07/2023FR001025915034114.80CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1128/07/2023FR00102591501,566115.16XPAR
       
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL11,004111.42 

