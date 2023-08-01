IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 30 - 2023

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 24/07/2023 FR0010259150 55 111.04 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 24/07/2023 FR0010259150 1,566 111.00 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 25/07/2023 FR0010259150 90 110.20 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 25/07/2023 FR0010259150 162 110.22 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 25/07/2023 FR0010259150 1,998 110.64 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 26/07/2023 FR0010259150 210 110.20 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 26/07/2023 FR0010259150 768 110.11 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 26/07/2023 FR0010259150 116 110.16 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 26/07/2023 FR0010259150 2,839 110.00 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 27/07/2023 FR0010259150 38 113.00 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 27/07/2023 FR0010259150 88 113.30 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 27/07/2023 FR0010259150 1,474 112.62 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 28/07/2023 FR0010259150 34 114.80 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 28/07/2023 FR0010259150 1,566 115.16 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 11,004 111.42

