Feed Flavor and Sweetener Ingredients Global Market Report 2023

The global feed flavor and sweetener ingredients market is expected to grow from $4.27 billion in 2022 to $4.63 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The feed flavor and sweetener ingredients market is expected to reach $6.15 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8%.



The feed flavor and sweetener ingredients market consists of sales of essential oils, terpenes, aromatic compounds, and molasses.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Feed flavor and sweetener ingredients are natural or synthetic compounds that provide flavor, aroma, and taste to animal feed, making it more appealing to animals and promoting increased feed intake. Feed flavor and sweetener ingredients are used to enhance feed palatability and nutritional value.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the feed flavor and sweetener ingredients market in 2022.It is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in feed flavor and sweetener ingredients report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of feed flavor and sweetener ingredients are feed flavors and feed sweeteners.Feed flavors refer to substances added to animal feed to enhance its palatability and encourage animals to eat more.



The various types of sources included are natural and synthetic. These are available in various forms including powder and liquid, and are used in several livestock species, such as ruminants, swine, poultry, aquatic animals, and others.



The increasing demand for pet food is expected to propel the growth of the feed flavor and sweetener ingredients market going forward.Pet food refers to a specialized diet created for domestic animals that meets all their nutritional requirements.



Feed flavor and sweetener ingredients refer to taste modifiers that are frequently used to enhance the palatability of animal feed, including pet foods.They aid in ensuring that feed is appetizing and that the recommended feed intake is reached.



For instance, in February 2023, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, a US-based federal executive department, in 2022, pet foods worth $304 million were exported from the US to China.There was a rise of 200% in pet food exports, which accounted for a total of 50% of the total imports.



Therefore, the increasing demand for pet food is driving the growth of the feed flavor and sweetener ingredients market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the feed flavor and sweetener ingredients market.Major companies operating in the feed flavor and sweetener ingredients market are developing innovative solutions to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in November 2022, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, a US-based animal and human food processing company launched SUCRAM, an in-feed sweetening solution for animal species.This solution activates the swine’s sweet taste receptors and encourages feed intake.



These solutions are useful for providing high nutritional value, improving producers’ efficiency, and enhancing animal well-being and health by improving feed intake.



In August 2022, FlavorSum, a US-based flavor producer acquired Meridian Flavors for an undisclosed sum.With this acquisition, FlavorSum will increase the number of resources available to meet the demands of new, small, and midsize food and beverage businesses.



Meridian Flavor is a US-based company that produces pet food and flavors with a focus on organic, natural, and non-GMO ingredients.



The countries covered in the feed flavor and sweetener ingredients market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The feed flavor and sweetener ingredients market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides feed flavor and sweetener ingredients market statistics, including feed flavor and sweetener ingredients industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a feed flavor and sweetener ingredients market share, detailed feed flavor and sweetener ingredients market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the feed flavor and sweetener ingredients industry. This feed flavor and sweetener ingredients market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

