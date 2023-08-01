New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fashion Design And Production Software Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479975/?utm_source=GNW

The global fashion design and production software market is expected to grow from $2.10 billion in 2022 to $2.30 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions and affecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $3.17 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.4%.



The fashion design and production software market consists of sales of software frameworks, software design patterns, 3D prototyping and visualization, and software architecture.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Fashion design and production software refers to a computer-aided graphic design tool that is used to create digital fashion sketches, design garments, fabrics, and fashion illustrations required for the design of clothing, footwear, and accessories. Fashion design and production software are used to communicate design concepts with sketches and production.



North America was the largest region in the fashion design and production software market in 2022. The regions covered in the fashion design and production software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products in fashion design and production software are cloud-based and on-premise.Cloud-based refers to a computing model in which software, applications, and data are hosted on remote servers and accessed over the internet.



It is used in different downstream fields, such as apparel retail, apparel manufacturing (factory), and others. These are used for several applications, including large enterprises and small and medium businesses.



Integrating emerging technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) is expected to propel the growth of the fashion design and production software market.Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) are both technologies that offer immersive experiences.



Augmented reality (AR) refers to the integration of digital data with the user’s surroundings in real time, while virtual reality (VR) refers to a simulated 3D environment that interacts with and explores a virtual environment to simulate reality using computer modeling and simulation.Fashion design and production software primarily utilize both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies to improve the design and production processes.



Overall, AR and VR can enhance the fashion design and production process by improving visualization, reducing the need for physical prototyping, and creating more engaging experiences for customers.Therefore, these factors boost the fashion design and production software market.



For instance, in September 2021, according to the reports shared by Forbes Media LLC., a US-based media company, consumer purchases of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headgear, software, and services totaled $12 billion globally in 2020, an increase of 50 percent over 2019. In addition, it is anticipated that by 2027, the demand for augmented reality and virtual reality in the retail industry alone will amount to $2,094.08 billion. Therefore, the integration of emerging technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) is driving the growth of the fashion design and production software market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the fashion design and production software market.Major companies operating in the fashion design and production software market are involved in developing new and improved advanced technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in November 2022, Tukatech Inc., a US-based fashion technology software company, launched the updated version of TUKA3D, the most widely used 3D system worldwide, which offers an open system to allow designers, brands, retailers, and their manufacturers to collaborate effectively within a virtual process. Three components are needed for each 3D system, a 2D flat blueprint, a 3D avatar, and the digital fabric. Since all three are different across all 3D systems, vendors who create the finished product are unable to leverage information from other 3D systems used by designers. Additionally, it contains a 3D fit model, virtual fabric, a CAD pattern, and real-time motion.



In May 2022, Aptean, a US-based software company acquired RLM Apparel Software Systems for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Aptean aimed to expand into the fashion and apparel sectors with its assortment of cloud-based software solutions and become a complimentary and strategic match for clients in those sectors.



RLM Apparel Software Systems is a US-based software company that provides innovative, cloud-based business software solutions designed specifically for fashion and apparel companies.



The countries covered in the fashion design and production software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The fashion design and production software market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides fashion design and production software market statistics, including fashion design and production software industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a fashion design and production software market share, detailed fashion design and production software market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the fashion design and production software industry. This fashion design and production software market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

