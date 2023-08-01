All-New Summer Outdoor Adventure Offering at Cottam’s in Taos

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christy Sports, the premier outdoor rental and retail service provider helping people #stepoutside, today announces the launch of bike, hike and paddleboard retail and rental services at their Cottam’s store in downtown Taos, New Mexico.



The downtown Cottam’s location was acquired by Christy Sports on November 1, 2018, with a focus to elevate the product category offerings for locals and tourists alike in the Taos market. After a thoughtful assessment of customer needs, Christy Sports saw an opportunity to combine the longstanding excellent customer service of the team at Cottam’s with a bike, hike and paddleboard rental and retail offering.

“Having support from our Christy Sports family of stores is a win for Taos,” said Erika Northrop, Christy Sports Area Manager of New Mexico. “We are now offering new categories of business to help locals and tourists enjoy the outdoors in land of enchantment, while still providing the great service Cottam’s is already known for in our community.”

Cottam’s will be the only provider of path and mountain eBike rentals in the town of Taos. EBikes are the fastest growing subset in the bike industry allowing guests of all ages and abilities the opportunity to enjoy the sport. In addition to eBikes the store will offer rental and retails bikes for kids, adults, path, and mountain, plus a large selection of accessories. The store features gear from leading manufacturers Specialized and Murf.

Service is the cornerstone of all good bike shops and Cottam’s in downtown Taos has complete tuning and repair services available. Guests can book their bike rentals online, saving up to 20% off rental fees by reserving at least 24 hours in advance.

“I have had the pleasure of serving the Taos community at this store for over 30 years,” stated Cottam’s Downtown Taos Store Manager Ray Valerio. “I am honored to be part of the bike community here in Taos and want to help anyone get what they need to have fun in our mountains. Come see our great selection of products in store and make rental reservations online.”

For more information about Cottam’s in downtown Taos, visit https://www.christysports.com/store-locations/cottams-downtown.html.

ABOUT CHRISTY SPORTS

At Christy Sports, we help people #stepoutside – outside the predictable and expected walls of their comfort zone, and into a never-ending journey of progression. Driven by our unmatched passion for the outdoors, we are always advancing and creating new opportunities for even more people to #stepoutside. In-store and online, within our industry, and within the communities we serve, we bring a spirit of innovation to every aspect of what we do. We were founded in Colorado in 1958, but we’ve been chasing adventure for much longer. Skiing and snowboarding, and the outdoors aren’t just a job for us, it’s a lifestyle. No matter your level, we strive to give you the best experience possible and invite you to #stepoutside with us. Because when we step outside together, we step forward.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Christy Sports is one of the leading outdoor specialty retail and rental operators in the nation with more than 60 locations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Washington, and Montana. In addition to offering a broad selection of retail merchandise in its stores and e-commerce sites, Christy Sports is a leading provider of Rental and Equipment Services. During the spring and summer seasons, the Company operates highly professional outdoor businesses including Patio Furniture, Hiking, Cycling, Watersports, and Tennis to further inspire and enable Christy Sports guests’ healthy lifestyles, and to leverage its operational infrastructure and passionate employee base.

