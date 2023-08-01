New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cotton Yarn Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479973/?utm_source=GNW

The global cotton yarn market is expected to grow from $64.31 billion in 2022 to $69.05 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions and affecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $88.42 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.4%.



The cotton yarn market consists of sales of clothing, pillowcases, bedding, towels, curtains, home decor, crafts, and industrial products made using cotton yarn.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Cotton yarn refers to a type of yarn that is made from cotton fibers.It is commonly used in the textile industry to create a wide range of clothing products.



Cotton yarn is popular because it is soft, breathable, and comfortable to wear. It can also be dyed in a wide range of colors, making it versatile for various design options.



North America was the largest region in the cotton yarn market in 2022. The regions covered in the cotton yarn market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of yarns in cotton yarn are carded yarn, combed yarn, and others.Carded yarn is a type of cotton yarn that is made by the carding process.



The carding process involves separating, cleaning, and straightening the cotton fibers to create a continuous strand of yarn. These are used for several applications, including industrial textiles, apparel, home textiles, and others and are distributed through online and offline channels.



The increasing demand from the textile industry is expected to propel the growth of the cotton yarn market going forward.Textile refers to any material that is made from fibers or yarn that are spun, woven, knitted, or otherwise formed into a fabric or cloth.



Cotton yarn is a popular and widely used material in the textile industry.It is made by spinning together the individual fibers of cotton into a continuous thread or yarn.



This yarn can then be used to create a wide range of different textile products, such as clothing, bedding, and home decor.Cotton yarn is popular among textile manufacturers because of its durability, breathability, and softness, so these factors boost the cotton yarn market.



For instance, in June 2022, according to the Textile Industries Media Group LLC., a US-based textile magazine company, the value of U.S. man-made fiber and filament, textile, and apparel shipments totaled an estimated $65.2 billion, up from 60.8 billion in January 2021. Additionally, US exports of textiles and clothing to the Western Hemisphere increased 6.5 percent to $16.1 billion in 2021. Therefore, the increasing demand from the textile industry is driving the growth of the cotton yarn market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the cotton yarn market.Major companies operating in the cotton yarn market are developing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2021, Adolph Saurer AG., a Switzerland-based manufacturer of embroidery and textile machines, launched the 3rd generation of their Autocoro 10 single-spindle technology. This innovative technology, which can produce high-quality yarns from a variety of fibers, including cotton, polyester, and viscose, is a fully automated piecing system, which allows it to splice yarn ends together quickly and efficiently. This reduces downtime and increases productivity. Additionally, it has been modified for the digital age and establishes a new standard for automation and digitalization with new features such as a light concept that allows for 3 percent higher performance and an increase in productivity of up to 5 percent due to an increase in doffing capacity to 8 DCU.



In December 2021, Gildan Activewear Inc., a Canada-based manufacturer of branded clothing acquired Frontier Yarns LLC for $168 million. With this acquisition, Gildan Activewear Inc. aimed to strengthen its vertically integrated supply chain worldwide by bringing yarn production in-house. Additionally, it will boost Gildan’s aspirations to expand its textile production in the Caribbean and Central America by making yarn more readily available. Frontier Yarns LLC is a US-based producer of cotton yarns made of 100% cotton blends and polyester products.



