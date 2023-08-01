New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Climate Control Equipment For Poultry Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479971/?utm_source=GNW

The global climate control equipment for poultry market is expected to grow from $6.78 billion in 2022 to $7.08 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The climate control equipment for the poultry market is expected to reach $8.56 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9%.



The climate control equipment for the poultry market consists of sales of hatcher tray washers, chick box washers, rack washers, radiant tube heaters, brooders, and poultry heating and cooling equipment.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Climate control equipment for poultry refers to all of the tools and equipment needed in the commercial production of poultry such as chickens, ducks, turkeys, geese, and others are included in poultry farming equipment. This equipment is used extensively in temperature control, incubation, hatching, brooding, egg handling, egg collection, watering & feeding, washing & waste removal, caging or housing, vaccination, illumination, and other aspects of poultry production.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the climate control equipment for poultry market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of climate control equipment for poultry are broilers and layers.A broiler chicken is one that has been bred and kept primarily for meat production.



They are available for various poultry species, such as chicken, duck, turkey, and others, and are manufactured for various solutions such as ventilations, openings, and heaters. They are used in indoor and outdoor applications.



Increasing consumption of poultry meat is expected to propel the growth of climate control equipment for the poultry market going forward.Poultry meat refers to the complete or any part of a bird’s carcass (dressed or undressed) or offal that is intended for human consumption and has not been treated other than by cooling or freezing.



Controlling humidity and temperature with air conditioning systems to avoid heat concerns, poultry farms must maintain the right temperature and humidity, especially during the summer.Our air conditioning systems spray fine fog without wetting the surrounding objects.



For instance, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a France-based intergovernmental organization for trade, and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) agriculture report outlook 2021–2030, it is anticipated that global meat consumption per capita would rise by 0.3% per year to 35.4 kg in retail weight equivalent by the year 2030, where poultry meat represents 41% of all the protein from meat sources with an increase of 2% in 2030 due to its healthier food choice, cheap price, and convenience of preparation. Therefore, increasing the consumption of poultry meat is driving the demand for climate control equipment in the poultry market.



Product innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the climate control equipment market for poultry.Major companies operating in the climate control equipment market for poultry are focused on introducing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2022, Roxell BV, a Belgium-based outstanding manufacturer, marketer, and designer of equipment and systems for raising pigs, chickens, and eggs, processing poultry, and other equine and industrial uses, launched a product called OxsanoTM.The performance of the Oxsano tunnel fan begins with an aerodynamic design and a distinctively curved fan blade.



This invention, which included an innovative motor, placed first in the Bess lab testing.With an airflow of 30,600 CFM and an efficiency ratio of 19,7 CFM/watt, this tunnel fan is among the most powerful on the market.



As a result, the Oxsano fan is classified as a 55-inch high-capacity fan. Oxsano tunnel fans are high-performing, long-lasting, and simple to maintain.



In November 2022, Munters, a Sweden-based global leader in climate and energy-efficient air treatment technologies, acquired Hygromedia LLC and Rotor Source Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Munters strengthens its position as a leading provider of desiccant dehumidification technology systems for a wide range of industrial applications. These acquisitions give Munters an extra channel to market, allowing it to better serve its customers. The market for precise temperature and humidity control provided by desiccant dehumidification technology has developed dramatically, and Munters continues to expand its offering. Hygromedia LLC, a US-based manufacturer of desiccant dehumidification media, and Rotor Source Inc., a US-based rotor and cassette supplier to original equipment manufacturers (OEM).



The countries covered in the climate control equipment for poultry market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



