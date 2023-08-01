Healthcare Staffing Market Report –Reach $51.58 Billion at 5.8% CAGR with Locum Tenens Staffing Segment Driving Growth During 2021-2028 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners latest study on “ Healthcare Staffing Market Size Report & Share Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Service Type and End User,” the market size is expected to grow from $34.76 billion in 2021 to $51.58 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028. By service type, in 2021, the hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share of the market, however, the client segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% in the market during 2021-2028.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 34.76 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 51.58 billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028. Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 274 No. of Tables 62 No. of Charts & Figures 130 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Service Type, and End Users





Global Healthcare Staffing Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Envision Healthcare Corp., AMN Healthcare Inc., Cross Country Healthcare Inc., Jackson Healthcare (LocumTenens.Com), Adecco Group, Maxim Healthcare Services Inc., Favorite Healthcare Staffing Inc., Aya Healthcare Inc., Medical Solutions LLC, and CHG Healthcare Services. among others are the leading companies operating in the healthcare staffing market. These players are focusing on expanding and diversifying their market presence and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities in the healthcare staffing market. Many market players are launching their innovative products in the healthcare staffing market with advanced features. For instance,

In Jan 2020 , Adecco Group sold its US healthcare staffing business, Soliant Health to Switzerland-based staffing firm the Zurich for USD 612 million in cash. The company further announced the sale is part of its strategy to concentrate on globally scalable brands and digital solutions.





Increasing Demand of Locum Tenes Creating Development Opportunities for Global Healthcare Staffing Market Growth During 2021-2028:

A big increase in the percentage of healthcare facilities seeking locum tenens physicians reflects both the physician shortage in the United States and the growing turnover among employed doctors, according to a Staff Care report based on its 2019 survey of healthcare facility managers. Facilities will increasingly be turning to a locum tenens workforce for support on many levels, from surgical procedures to ER staffing needs.

Demand for pulmonologists, cardiologists, oncologists, psychiatrists, and higher acuity specialties is presently increasing. It is projected that the demand for locum tenens physicians specializing in these areas of medicine will continue to rise. As hospitals continue to support patients’ needs, locum tenens physicians will be needed to supplement staffing in order to reduce physician burnout while maintaining large patient caseloads. With facilities increasingly experiencing surges of patients with a variety of medical conditions, an ever-growing need for locum tenens providers to fill in staffing gaps has developed with the goal of ensuring that patient care goes uncompromised. To address significant patient volume levels, healthcare facilities of all types have invested in locum tenens physicians and advanced practice providers to support full-time staff in treating patients, both in person and through telehealth means.

Moreover, locum tenens employment enables facilities to cut back on excessive spending associated with hiring, onboarding, and training new providers. With the assistance of a locum tenens staffing firm like MPLT Healthcare, facilities can quickly find qualified locum tenens candidates on an as-needed basis.

Thus, with the healthcare field evolving at a rapid pace, locum tenens providers continue to play an instrumental role in combatting staffing shortages and maintaining patient levels in the region is likely to boost the market and is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities to the players operating in the market during the forecast period.





Global Healthcare Staffing Market: Segmental Overview

The “Global Healthcare Staffing Market” is segmented based on service type, end-user, and geography. Based on service type, the healthcare staffing market is segmented into travel nurse staffing, per diem nurse staffing, locum tenens staffing, allied healthcare staffing, and others. In 2021, the travel nurse staffing segment held the largest share of the market, by service type. However, the locum tenens staffing segment of healthcare staffing market is expected to witness fastest CAGR during 2021 to 2028. Based on end-user, the healthcare staffing market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, pharma, clients, and government agencies. In 2021, the hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share of the market, by end user. Whereas the client’s segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the coming years.









