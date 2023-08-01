Unity Bank Ranked 13th Nationally by Bank Director in U.S. Ranking of the Best Publicly Traded Banks

CLINTON, N.J., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY), parent company of Unity Bank , has been selected for the second year in a row for the national Top 25 Banks ranking published by Bank Director magazine.



Unity was 13th nationally on the ranking of the largest 300 publicly traded banks and 7th nationally for banks in the $1 billion to $5 billion asset category. Both of those rankings represented improvements from the 2022 ranking for Unity, which came in at 21st nationally and 9th in its asset category on the previous list. Unity holds approximately $2.6 billion in assets and $1.8 billion in deposits.

Published annually since 2017, the list is based on the prior year’s performance and identifies the best U.S. banks in the areas of balance growth and profitability, asset quality, long-term shareholder value and achieving goals in a safe and sound manner. The rankings evaluate profitability, capital adequacy, asset quality and total shareholder return. The investment bank Piper Sandler compiles the list using data from S&P Global Market Intelligence .

“We are honored to be recognized on this prestigious national ranking for the second consecutive year,” said Unity Bank President & CEO James A. Hughes. “We continue to invest in our future by opening new branches, expanding our service area and providing new opportunities for our employees to grow while delivering value for our shareholders. Our customers, employees and directors have positioned Unity for success, a fact that is quite evident in the Bank Director rankings.”

Unity’s second appearance on Top 25 Banks was highlighted by its profitability performance. The bank ranked 12th nationally for Return on Average Assets (ROAA). Please see the third quarter issue of Bank Director , for complete details on Top 25 Banks.

About Bank Director

Bank Director reaches the leaders of the institutions that comprise America’s banking industry. Since 1991, Bank Director has provided board-level research, peer insights and in-depth executive and board services. Built for banks, Bank Director extends into and beyond the boardroom by providing timely and relevant information through Bank Director magazine, board training services and the financial industry’s premier event, Acquire or Be Acquired. For more information, please visit BankDirector.com .

About Unity Bancorp, Inc.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY), the parent company of Unity Bank, its primary and wholly owned subsidiary, is a financial services organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey. Unity Bank provides financial services to businesses and consumers at 20 branches throughout New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. Unity Bank provides community-oriented commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, online and mobile services. For more information, please visit unitybank.com or call 800-618-BANK (800-618-2265).Unity Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). To learn about FDIC insurance for deposits with member banks, please visit FDIC.gov .