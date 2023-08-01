50 Years of Philanthropy campaign awards $426,500 to Colorado nonprofits

Glenwood Springs, Colo., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Bank is celebrating its 50th anniversary by recognizing the vital role its customers and community partners have played in the company’s success. As part of its new 50 Years of Philanthropy campaign, each of Alpine Bank’s 853 employees directed a one-time charitable gift of $500 to support an eligible Colorado nonprofit organization.

In total, $426,500 will be donated to the selected organizations in celebration of the bank’s continued commitment to Colorado. The gifts were awarded today, on Colorado Day, the state’s 147th birthday. All selected organizations will receive a letter explaining the surprise donation, along with the total amount awarded. Some organizations received gifts larger than $500 after being selected by more than one employee.

“I think it’s impossible to separate where business interests end and where society’s begin,” said Alpine Bank founder and Chairman Bob Young. “What makes a good banker is somebody who carries the same values. A good bank is one who can fully support the community in the most positive way.”

Colorado Governor Jared Polis underscored the company’s community commitment with an official proclamation naming August 1, 2023 as “Alpine Bank Day,” noting that “since its inception in 1973, Alpine Bank has exemplified a philanthropic spirit by providing non-profit organizations with over $55 million in grants, scholarships, sponsorships and other donations.”

The guiding values that Bob established when he founded the bank in 1973 remain relevant today: Independence, Integrity, Loyalty, Compassion and Community.

To learn more about Alpine Bank’s golden anniversary, please visit https://www.alpinebank.com/community/50-years-young.html. Additional media information is available at https://www.alpinebank.com/who-we-are/about-alpine-bank.html.

###

About Alpine Bank

Alpine Bank is a $6.5 billion, independent, employee-owned organization founded in 1973 with headquarters in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. With banking offices across Colorado’s Western Slope, mountains and Front Range, Alpine Bank employs over 800 people and serves 170,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management*, mortgage and electronic banking services. Alpine Bank has a 5-star rating — meaning it has earned a superior performance classification — from BauerFinancial, an independent organization that analyzes and rates financial institutions’ performance in the U.S. Shares of the Class B Nonvoting Common Stock of Alpine Banks of Colorado trade under the symbol “ALPIB" on the OTCQX® Best Market. Learn more at www.alpinebank.com/media .

*Alpine Bank Wealth Management services are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not guaranteed by the bank.