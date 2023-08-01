New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Environment Controllers Market For Agricultural Greenhouse Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479967/?utm_source=GNW

The global environment controllers market for the agricultural greenhouse market is expected to grow from $4.66 billion in 2022 to $5.00 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The environment controllers market for the agricultural greenhouse market is expected to reach $6.87 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3%.



The environment controllers market for agricultural greenhouses market consists of thermostats, timers, analog step controllers, computer zone controllers, and integrated computer controls.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The environment controllers market for agricultural greenhouses refers to the industry that produces and sells devices and systems designed to regulate and manage the growing conditions within greenhouse environments. These controllers can be used to maintain optimal temperature, humidity, lighting, and other environmental factors that are essential for healthy plant growth.



Europe was the largest region in the environment controllers market for agricultural greenhouse market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of farming in the environment controllers market for agricultural greenhouses are hydroponics, greenhouse, indoor gardening, urban agriculture, cannabis home growers, and others.Hydroponics is a method of growing plants in a soil-free, nutrient-rich water solution, and environment controllers are used in hydroponics for precise control of growing conditions, including water, nutrient levels, pH, temperature, and lighting which are essential for plant growth.



Major applications are indoor and outdoor that are employed in small-scale, medium-scale, and large-scale farms.



Increasing investment in vertical farming is expected to propel the growth of the environment controllers’ market for the agricultural greenhouse market going forward.Vertical farming is a method of growing crops in vertically stacked layers or shelves, using artificial lighting and controlled environmental conditions, and nutrient supply by utilizing vertical space.



Environment controller systems aid in the creation of ideal growing conditions for plants in vertical farming, where temperature, carbon dioxide, oxygen, lighting, humidity, nutrient content, pH, insect control, watering, and harvesting are all factors to consider to increase the yield. For instance, in March 2023, the report published by Al-Monitor, LLC, a US-based newsroom, the Saudi Public Investment Fund unveiled a new vertical farming project in Saudi Arabia and abroad in the Middle East and North Africa in conjunction with Aero Farms, a US-based sustainable indoor agricultural company due to increasing population and decreasing arable land, it established a crop production target of 1.1 million kilograms (2.4 pounds) per year. Therefore, the increasing investment in vertical farming is driving the growth of the environment controllers market for the agricultural greenhouse market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the environment controllers market for the agricultural greenhouse market.Companies operating in the environment controllers’ market for agricultural greenhouse market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in November 2022, Certhon B.V., a Netherlands-based greenhouse construction and technology solutions company launched SupriSun, distinctive screens and dimmable LED illumination to manage the amount of light for indoor farming. SupriSun has one-of-a-kind screens and customizable LED illumination with climate systems and dehumidification to manage the amount of light with uniformity and controllability of the light to provide an energy-efficient alternative for indoor gardening. Additionally, the growth environment can be precisely managed, the plant’s needs can be addressed, and the greenhouse can continue to benefit from the sun’s heat and light.



In April 2022, Blue Lab Corporation Limited, a New-Zealand-based agriculture technology company acquired Autogrow Systems Limited for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Blue Lab Corporation Limited plans to broaden its operations into new regions and broaden its portfolio of technological products to clients in the horticulture sector.



Autogrow systems limited is a New Zealand-based indoor agriculture technology company that manufactures environment controllers.



The countries covered in the environment controllers market for agricultural greenhouse market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



