Strategic Marketing Executive Brings Deep AI, eCommerce Tech, Marketing Tech, and Ad Tech Experience to Chief Outsiders

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Kirschner, an experienced marketing executive, will now apply his extensive Technology, SaaS, and eCommerce industry experience to drive client revenue growth as a Fractional CMO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Kirschner joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 120 Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs).

“Mark works with SaaS and technology companies to develop and execute strategies that align with company objectives and deliver measurable results,” said Deborah Fell, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “We’re pleased to add his deep technology and eCommerce industry experience to our battle-tested network of marketing professionals.”

With a substantial background in AI, eCommerce tech, marketing tech, and ad tech, Kirschner drives topline growth, scale, and product differentiation through integrated marketing programs, analytics, and holistic go-to-market strategies. A strategist with an entrepreneurial mindset, he transforms brands and businesses and is known for unlocking breakthroughs to growth.

As a Chief Outsiders technology company focused Fractional CMO, Mark brings a particular specialty in new product/brand introduction and promotion, product positioning, building awareness, influencing customers’ decision-making, ROI/customer experience improvements, technology adoption, and sales enablement.

Technology, SaaS, and eCommerce Marketing Leadership

At Chief Outsiders, Kirschner works with the CEOs of middle-market technology, AI, SaaS, and eCommerce industry companies to accelerate sales and market share growth. For example, prior to joining Chief Outsiders, as VP, Chief Marketing Officer at eBay’s enterprise organization, he drove account-based marketing (ABM) demand generation programs that delivered leads, opportunities and closed/won business across multiple lines of business, meeting annual goals in under six months.

As CMO at Rakuten Marketing, he engineered the pivot of a faltering line of business by re-deploying skills they already had to completely change its business model after the 2008 market meltdown. After the shift, the unit returned to profitability in 6 months and grew monthly recurring revenues (MRR) 3x within 18 months.

Kirschner’s executive marketing experience also includes service as Chief Marketing Officer at ESW cross-border ecommerce, Albert.ai, and The Trade Desk.

Prior to his successful marketing career, Kirschner earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science/International Relations from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading Executives-as-a-Service firm, helps CEOs and their organizations identify the fractional marketing and sales executives they need to accelerate growth. The firm’s cohesive team of more than 120 fractional executives act as Strategic Operators™ to achieve results. They blend insight, strategy, and execution to deliver revenue engines that drive long-term profitable growth for businesses.

Chief Outsiders’ fractional executives drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements. Having served on the executive teams of more than 1,550 client companies, each Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer has led marketing or sales at a diverse set of large corporations, including many Fortune 500 firms. Inc. Magazine has recognized Chief Outsiders for nine consecutive years as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US. The company was also recognized as a Forbes Small Giant in 2019.

“The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” is an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs co-authored by Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes. For additional information about the companies and CEOs who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, visit us at www.chiefoutsiders.com.

