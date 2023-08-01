SNAP ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Investigate Snap Inc. for Potential Violations of Securities Laws

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Snap Inc. ("Snap") (NYSE: SNAP) shareholders:



The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that an investigation has commenced into Snap and certain of its officers and directors regarding potential securities fraud. The investigation concerns, in part, the below:

On July 25, 2023, the Company reported a weaker than expected Q3 forecast. On this news, SNAP stock price fell sharply from a closing price of $12.51 per share on July 25, 2023 to open at $10.36 on July 26, 2023, declining 19% in premarket trading.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Snap, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/snap-class-action-submission-form/?prid=42819&wire=3

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com