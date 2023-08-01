New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Water-Soluble Fertilizers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479965/?utm_source=GNW

, Agafert Srl, Iowa Fertilizer Company and SQM SA.



The global water-soluble fertilizers market is expected to grow from $13.78 billion in 2022 to $14.48 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The water-soluble fertilizers market is expected to reach $17.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.



The water-soluble fertilizers market consists of sales of urea phosphate, potassium nitrate, mono potassium phosphate, ammonium nitrate, sulfate of potash, and mono ammonium phosphate.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Water-soluble fertilizers are usually fertilizers that dissolve readily in water and are delivered directly to the plant by drip watering and foliar spraying to boost nutrient utilization efficiency. Water-soluble fertilizers (WSF) make nutrition management simple since nutrient levels are not impacted by leaching and erosion.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the water-soluble fertilizers market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of water-soluble fertilizers are nitrogenous, phosphatic, potassic, and others.Nitrogenous refers to a substance nitrogen compound or contains nitrogen.



The development and reproduction of plants depend on nitrogen.The growth of pasture and crops will frequently respond to an increase in soil nitrogen supply.



The use of nitrogen fertilizers is frequently used to control this condition.They come in forms such as dry, and liquid.



The various types of crops included are field crops, horticultural crops, plantation, turf and ornamentals, and others. The various applications are foliar, and fertigation.



The increasing need for fertilizers that are water soluble is expected to propel the growth of the water-soluble fertilizers market in the coming future.Water-soluble fertilizers are fertilizers that are soluble readily in water and are applied directly to the crop.



The increasing need for water-soluble fertilizers is expanding the water-soluble fertilizers market since nutrients can be easily managed by the use of water-soluble fertilizers, and leaching and erosion have little impact on them.For instance, in June 2022, according to the House of Lords Library, a UK-based Chamber of Lords’ library and information resource, which is the upper chamber of the United Kingdom’s Parliament, Potash fertilizer prices had climbed by 165%, while phosphate fertilizer prices had increased by 120% to 128%, depending on the diversity.



Therefore, the increasing need for fertilizers that are water soluble is driving the market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the water-soluble fertilizers market.Major companies operating in the water-soluble fertilizers market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in July 2022, SQM, a Chile-based chemical firm that provides iodine, lithium, and industrial chemicals as well as plant nutrition, launched Ultrasoline K Plus a water-soluble fertilizer. Ultrasoline K Plus is composed of iodine, 13.7% nitrogen, and 46.3% potassium, and it has been supported by over 100 field tests with growers. By using Ultrasoline K Plus, crops may avoid iodine shortages without running the danger of applying too much iodine. Ultrasoline K Plus is created using an ecologically friendly technique that produces up to 40% fewer greenhouse emissions in addition to satisfying the demands of international markets.



In August 2020, Brandt Inc., a US-based chemical company that produces and distributes water-soluble fertilizers, acquired Morton Fertilizer Company for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, BRANDT’s ambitious business objective to offer Illinois producers the best agronomic guidance and services is achieved. This also expands the BRANDT market into the Iowa region. The United business now has one facility in Iowa and 27 retail outlets spread out over central Illinois. Morton Fertilizer Company is a US-based company that provides fertilizers and agricultural solutions.



The countries covered in the water-soluble fertilizers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The water-soluble fertilizers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides water-soluble fertilizers market statistics, including water-soluble fertilizers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a water-soluble fertilizers market share, detailed water-soluble fertilizers market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the water-soluble fertilizers industry. This water-soluble fertilizers market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479965/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________