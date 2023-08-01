New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "VHF Air Ground Communication Stations Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479963/?utm_source=GNW

, System interface Ltd., Rohde And Schwarz GmbH And Co KG., Chengdu Spaceon Electronics Co. Ltd., Spectra Group, Jotron AS, Morcom International Inc., Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Limited (AEROTHAI), Leonardo S.p.A., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, IACIT Technological Solutions, CommSystems Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., and Selex ES.



The global VHF air-ground communication stations market is expected to grow from $1.27 billion in 2022 to $1.42 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions and affecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $2.20 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.5%.



The VHF air ground communications stations market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing VHF air ground communications station services such as voice communication services, emergency communication services, weather information and advisory services, navigation assistance services, and radio coverage extension solutions.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The VHF air ground communications stations market also includes sales of transceivers, antennas, communication radios, test equipment, remote control units, control consoles, and voice recorders which are used in providing VHF air ground communications station services.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



VHF air-ground communication stations refer to the radio telephony systems used for voice and audio communication between an aircraft and the ground.These systems use very high-frequency (VHF) radio waves and are one of the traditional methods of air-ground communication.



VHF is a portion of the radio spectrum that ranges from 30-300 MHz.



North America was the largest region in the VHF air ground communication stations market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the VHF air ground communication stations market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types in VHF air ground communication stations are desktop air-ground communication stations and portable air-ground communication stations.Desktop air-ground communication stations refer to two-way communication systems between aircraft and ground stations that are installed on a desktop or fixed location.



They are included in the different airport categories, such as commercial service airports, cargo service airports, reliever airports, and general aviation airports. These are used for several applications, including air traffic control systems, civil aviation air-ground communication, military aviation communication, and others.



The growing air traffic is expected to propel the growth of the VHF air ground communication stations market.Air traffic refers to the movement of aircraft in airspace, including takeoffs, landings, and all other phases of flight.



It encompasses all types of aircraft, including commercial airliners, private planes, helicopters, and military aircraft.VHF air ground communication stations are used in air traffic control to facilitate communication between pilots and air traffic controllers.



These stations are installed at airports, air traffic control towers, and other ground-based facilities that manage air traffic and provide pilots with important information about weather conditions and navigation, so these factors boost the VHF air ground communication stations market. For instance, in April 2023, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a Canada-based trade association of the world’s airlines, reported a rise in overall air traffic of 55.5 percent from 2022 to 2023. In addition, compared to 2022, domestic and foreign traffic rose by a combined 25.2 and 89.7 percent, respectively. Furthermore, in March 2023, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, a US-based government agency, reported that in 2022, the US airlines carried 194 million more passengers than in 2021, a 30 percent increase year-over-year. Therefore, the growing air traffic is expected to propel the growth of the VHF air ground communication stations market.



The adoption of innovative technologies is a key trend gaining popularity in the VHF air ground communication stations market.Major companies operating in the VHF air-ground communication stations market are introducing advanced technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in November 2021, Kuwait Airways, a Kuwait-based national airline service, launched Collins Aerospace’s ACARS over IP communication solution.In collaboration with Airbus, Ground FOMAX offers an IP connection that is VPN-secured between the aircraft and the ground.



ACARS over IP enables airlines to send data using internet protocol over traditional VHF and safety SATCOM channels.This innovative technology solution decreases Kuwait Airways’ reliance on conventional media and aids in easing VHF congestion in congested areas.



Additionally, this technology enables airlines and operators to send and receive ACARS messages over the Internet or other IP-based networks. This provides a more efficient and cost-effective way to transmit ACARS messages, especially for airlines and operators that have a large fleet of aircraft.



In November 2021, Viasat Inc., a US-based communications company, acquired Inmarsat, for $7.3 billion. Through this acquisition, Viasat Inc. aims to strengthen its product portfolio of fixed and mobile satellite communication services, which will also include broadband, narrowband services, and IoT services. Inmarsat is a UK-based mobile satellite communications company that provides services including VHF air ground communication stations.



The countries covered in the VHF air ground communication stations market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The VHF air-ground communication stations market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides VHF air-ground communication stations market statistics, including VHF air-ground communication stations industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a VHF air-ground communication stations market share, detailed VHF air-ground communication stations market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the VHF air-ground communication stations industry. This VHF air-ground communication stations market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479963/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________