New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Telecom Tower Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479960/?utm_source=GNW

, Helios Towers Africa, Cellnex Telecom SA, T-Mobile US Inc., GTL Infrastructure, Phoenix Tower International, IHS Towers, Telstra Corp. Ltd., Telesites S.A.B de C.V., Verizon Communications Inc., and Viom Networks.



The telecom tower market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing telecom services such as fixed-network services and mobile services, voice, data, internet, and cloud services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The telecom tower market also includes sales of tubular towers, angular towers, and rooftop towers which are used in providing telecom tower services.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A telecom tower is a freestanding mast, pole, free-standing tower, or other structure designed and primarily used for a public utility to support wireless telecommunications facility antennas. The telecom tower is outfitted with electrical equipment and antennas for transmitting and receiving signals to and from cell phones.



North America was the largest region in the telecom tower market in 2022. The regions covered in telecom tower report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of telecom towers are lattice towers, guyed towers, monopole towers, stealth towers, and others.Lattice towers are segmentally designed and freestanding with rectangular or triangular base steel lattices, enabling the mounting of a large number of panel or dish antennas, which offer stability and flexibility as compared to other cell towers.



These are operated by renewable and non-renewable fuel and installed by rooftop and ground-based facilities. These are mainly operator-owned, joint venture, private-owned, mobile network operator (MNO) captive owned.



The global telecom tower market is expected to grow from $46.56 billion in 2022 to $52.60 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The telecom tower market is expected to reach $82.48 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.9%.



The increased usage of mobile communication is expected to propel the growth of the telecom tower market going forward.Mobile communication refers to communication using technology that allows communication through mobile phones, portable smartphones, and tablet computers with others in different locations.



Telecom towers, such as mobile phone towers, have electronic equipment and antennas that send and receive signals, allowing wireless communication for mobile phones over long distances.For instance, in March 2023, according to the International Telecommunication Union, a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations that is responsible for information and communication technology-related matters, the percentage of the male world population owning mobile phones increased to 79% in 2022, 5% up from 74% in 2021.



The increased usage of mobile communication is driving the telecom tower market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the telecom tower market.Major companies operating in the telecom tower market are focused on developing new solutions to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2022, KDDI Corporation, a Japan-based telecommunications operator, launched a Starlink-powered mobile tower in Japan and eventually expanded its network of remote buildings to 1,200. Starlink satellites are positioned over 65 times closer than conventional geostationary satellites in low earth orbit (LEO) at an altitude of 550km to provide more reliable Internet broadband service in remote locations.



In June 2021, American Tower Corporation, a US-based real estate investment trust that operates wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure globally acquired Telxius Towers for $9.4 billion. Through this acquisition, American Tower will expand its European business and becomes complementary to the Latin American portfolio, driving strong long-term organic growth across both regions. Telxius Towers is a Spain-based company involved in telecommunications towers businesses.



The countries covered in the telecom tower market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The telecom towers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides telecom towers market statistics, including the telecom towers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a telecom towers market share, detailed telecom towers market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the telecom towers industry. This telecom towers market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479960/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________