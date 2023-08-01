7.2% CAGR for Hospital Gowns Market Size to Reach $4.54 Billion by 2027 with Surgical Gowns Segment Driving Growth During 2020-2027 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners latest study on “ Hospital Gowns Market Size Report & Share Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Risk Type, and Usability and Geography,” the market size is expected to reach $4.54 billion by 2027 from $2.62 billion in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing prevalence of COVID-19 cases in the US is likely to grow the demand for global hospital gowns during 2020-2027.





Global Hospital Gowns Market – Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 2.62 Billion in 2019 Market Size Value by USD 4.54 Billion by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 7.2% from 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 143 No. of Tables 72 No. of Charts & Figures 64 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Risk Type, and Usability and Geography





Global Hospital Gown Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

3M, Angelica, Aramark, Atlas Infiniti, Bellcross Industries Private Limited, Cardinal Health, Medline Industries, Inc., Priontex, Sara Health Care, and Standard Textile Co., Inc are among the key companies operating in the hospital gowns market. Leading players are adopting strategies such as the launch of new products, expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base for tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In March 2020 , Standard Textile Co., Inc. ramped up its production of healthcare products. The company has also restructured its supply chain system to support America’s frontline medical workers during the current COVID19 pandemic.

In January 2018 , Aramark completed the acquisition of AmeriPride Services Inc. for around US$1.0 billion. AmeriPride is a leading uniform and linen rental and supply company in the U.S. and Canada.





Initiatives to Support Health Protection of Patients from Hospital-Acquired Infections:

Hospital-acquired infections are types of infections patients are prone to get while receiving any health service in a hospital or other healthcare facilities. Common pathogens like bacteria, fungi, or viruses can cause hospital-acquired infections. In healthcare facilities, many devices are used for surgeries for treating patients. Infection can spread via the medical devices used for treatment, such as stents and catheters. These devices can cause urinary tract infection, pneumonia, and other infections.

Government agencies are working towards monitoring and preventing infections, as these are threats to a patient’s safety. In the US, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is focused on working towards the reduction of hospital-acquired infection cases. Furthermore, in Europe, The Healthcare-Associated Infections Surveillance Network (HAI-Net) works to monitor healthcare-associated infections (HAI) in the region. European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) manages and controls the function of the HAI-network.

Gowns are mandatory to use during any surgical and general procedures in the healthcare facilities. Gowns help prevent the lowering the point of contact between the external body fluid of patient with skin of physician. This helps in prevention of spread of any infection causing agents. Thus, all these factors boost the growth of hospital gowns market growth.

In North America, the US is the largest market for hospital gowns. The growth of this market is primarily driven by the increasing hospital-acquired infections, and the presence of major market players in the US are going to accelerate the growth of this market in this country.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimated that in American hospitals, HAIs account for an about 1.7 million infections and 99,000 associated deaths each year. According to the Centers of Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), approximately 1 in 25 patients has at least one infection contracted from hospital visit. Healthcare associated infections (HAIs) are acquired by patients while receiving medical treatments and other remote monitoring procedures. These infections usually result as a result of unhygienic practices at medical facilities including ambulatory surgical centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers and hospice centers. Moreover, various infections are prevalent due to overuse of common antibiotics in medical facilities. Additionally, about 75,000 patients with HAIs died during their hospitalizations. More than half of all HAIs occurred outside of the intensive care unit.

Also, increasing prevalence of COVID-19 cases in the US is likely to grow the demand for hospital gowns during the forecast period. As per the worldometer, there were 6,000,365 corona virus cases and 183,653 COVID19 deaths as of 27th August 2020. These factors are likely to enhance the market growth in the US during the forecast period.





Global Hospital Gowns Market – Segmentation Overview:

Based on type , the global hospital gowns market is segmented into surgical gowns, non-surgical gowns, and patient gowns. The surgical gowns segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% in the market during the forecast period. The surgical gown is an essential part of the sterile growing procedures. It helps it avoid contamination infections to the patients in the operations theatre. As per the definition by the FDA, a surgical gown is Class II regulated medical device. These devices need a 510(k) premarket notification. It is a personal protective garment designed to be worn by healthcare personnel during the surgical procedures; it protects both the patient and healthcare personnel from the transfer of microorganisms, body fluids, and particulate matter. The surgical gowns are classified in various zone by the FDA. For instance, a critical zone includes the front of the body from the top of shoulders to knees and the wrist cuff's arms to above the elbow. The surgical gowns can be used for different risk levels ranging from levels 1 to level 4. Regulatory agencies closely monitor and regulate medical devices. For instance, Cardinal Health voluntarily recalled its more than 9.1 million surgical gowns products that were produced in unapproved locations that didn't comply with the regulatory requirements. The gowns were also not registered with the FDA qualified by the company.

However, in the rising pandemic of COVID19, the regulatory agencies are liberalizing surgical gowns and other consumables' regulatory requirements. For instance, in March 2020, the FDA released guidance clarifying wherewith it will relax specific regulatory requirements to increase the production and availability of specific personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gowns and gloves. Thus, it is expected to boost the market in the forecast period.





Based on risk type , the hospital gowns market is segmented into minimal, low, moderate, and high. The minimal risk segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% in the market during the forecast period. As per FDA the hospital or medical gowns that are used for the various general activities, visitors overgrowing, standard isolations of patients, it can be used by the diagnostic lab personnel are categorized as minimal risk or Level 1 gowns. These types of gowns are extensively used in non-critical areas such as the corridor, common areas, laboratories, and others. These types of gowns are generally disposable type of gowns. The demand for the hospitals gown has been increased remarkably due to the rising COVID19 pandemic and the hospitals are facing tremendous shortage of gowns. For instance, in April 2020 the Public Health England updated its guidance on reusing of gowns due to shortage of supplies of gowns. The authority further stated that the gown should be decontaminated in co-ordination with the suppliers or manufactures. Thus, the growing demand for gown is open a greater potential for the suppliers and manufactures in the region to expand their business and increase their production capabilities to meet the high demand for the gowns. Thus, lead the hospital gowns market the forecast period.

Based on usability , the hospital gowns market is segmented into disposable hospital gowns market and reusable hospital gowns market. The disposable segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.6% in the market during the forecast period. The disposable type of hospital gowns is for single use only. These types of gowns are disposed of after every single use. Different types of products are available in the market, such as disposable surgical gowns, isolation gowns, and patients' gowns. The disposable types of gowns are made up of various materials such as Microfibre, 2 Ply Laminate, spun-bond meltblown (SMS), and other materials. The disposable surgical gowns are pre-sterilized and can be used directly. The disposable hospital is also available in pure cotton material. The disposable products incur a higher cost to the hospitals as the gowns must dispose of after every use. The disposable types of gowns cannot be reused. The disposable products such as disposable OT gown with cuff, disposable shirt, patient gown, and other such products are available. The hospitals generally prefer reusable, autoclavable gowns owing to the rising demand and limited supply of products in the market.









