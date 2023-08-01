Orthodontic Supplies Market Size Analysis – Reach $11 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 10.6% CAGR with Removable Braces and Adhesive Segment (10.7% CAGR) Driving Growth During 2021-2028 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners latest study on “ Orthodontic Supplies Market Share Report & Size Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Application, Disease Type, Distribution Channel, and End User,” the market size is projected to reach $11.03 billion by 2028 from $5.44 billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2021–2028. By patient, the orthodontic supplies market has been segmented into adults, children, and teenagers. The children, and teenagers segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 10.6% in the market during 2021-2028.





Global Orthodontic Supplies Market – Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 5.44 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 11.03 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2028. Forecast Period 2021- 2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 359 No. of Tables 372 No. of Charts & Figures 120 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Application, Disease Type, Distribution Channel, and End User





Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

3M; Dentsply Sirona; Align Technologies Inc.; Henry Schein, Inc.; Ultradent Products Inc.; Orthodontics, Inc.; SmileDirectClub, Inc.; American Orthodontics; G&H Orthodontics; DB Orthodontics; Candid Care Co.; and Envista Holdings Corporation are among the key companies operating in the orthodontic supplies market. Leading players are adopting strategies such as the launch of new products, expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base for tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In March 2022 , Envista Holdings Corporation announced Envista’s KaVo imaging business will be re-branded as “DEXIS”. Dental professionals have known the DEXIS brand as the leader in digital intraoral radiography and diagnostic software innovation for over 20 years. The DEXIS brand will now represent a full portfolio of award-winning imaging and digital solutions including cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), handheld x-rays, intraoral scanners, sensors, and navigated surgical solutions.

In February 2022 , Henry Schein, Inc. announced a wide-ranging lineup of products, services, and solutions to advance practice performance at the 2022 Chicago Midwinter Dental Meeting (CMW), taking place February 24-26, 2022.

In September 2021 , Align signs a multi-year agreement with Ultradent, a leader in tooth whitening for over 30 years, to offer Invisalign trained doctors an exclusive professional whitening system with the leading Opalescence PF whitening formula. New Invisalign Professional Whitening System revolutionizes teeth whitening with an all-in-one solution that enables Invisalign trained doctors to straighten and whiten teeth simultaneously.





Rising Incidence of Malocclusions in Children:

Malocclusion is condition of misaligned teeth which can be caused by various reason. Patients with several malocclusion traits, including maxillary overjet, anterior irregularities, and anterior spacing, have a poor dental appearance and masticatory performance. However, patients require orthodontic treatment for the correction mainly because of the aesthetics rather than oral functioning of the teeth.

The malocclusion prevalence rate is higher in children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) as compared to the others. However, other malocclusions such as grown overjet, posterior crossbite, and adverse maxillary crowding are the most commonly diagnosed among children. According to the prevalence rate, malocclusions is ranked third after periodontal disorders and tooth decay among children.

According to the Open Dentistry Journal 2021, the prevalence of malocclusion was 49.8% among children in the US. Out of the malocclusions, Class II, deep overbite, crossbite, anterior open bite, and Class III were 21.2%, 10.7%, 7.0%, 6.9%, and 1.6%, respectively among children in the US. The most frequent malocclusion revealed in 29% of preschoolers was Class II malocclusion, with primary second molar distal step and increased overjet compared to Chinese and Danish children; the prevalence was 32.4%, 31.6%, subsequently.

As per Peer Journal, in 2019, the high prevalence of Angle Class II was reported among 12 to 15-year-old adolescents in Japan, 38.2%. Moreover, anterior crowding was more dominant among girls than boys, which was constant in Japan. Thus, the rising incidence of malocclusions in teenagers has led to increased use of orthodontic supplies, propelling the market growth.





Global Orthodontic Supplies Market–Regional Analysis:

North America region includes countries such as US, Canada, and Mexico. The region is expected to experience a steady growth rate from 2019 to 2028. US held the largest market share in 2021 followed by Canada. US is also estimated to be the fastest growing country in the region. The healthcare sector in North America region has been witnessing rapid transformation in the field of oral care. In recent years, various startups and reimbursement scenario have been established in the region that have transformed the dynamics of oral care in the region. Owing to the technological developments made by the countries in the region, the market of orthodontics supplies is anticipated to witness a major market share during the forecast period. Oral health disparities are profound in the United States. Despite major improvements in oral health for the population as a whole, dental health disparities exist for many racial and ethnic groups, by socioeconomic status, gender, age and geographic location. Dental diseases is one of the most preventable public health challenge among chronic health conditions in the US. Oral care becoming more advanced and smarter in the country. According to the CDC, adults aged 35–44 years with less than a high school education experience untreated tooth decay nearly three times that of adults with at least some college education. Moreover, 47.2% of U.S. adults have some form of periodontal disease. In adults aged 65 and older, 70.1% have periodontal disease. The significant prevalence of dental diseases is expected to propel the growth of orthodontics supplies market in the US.

Moreover, many private and government organizations provide reimbursement policies, in order to provide awareness for oral and dental care in the country. For instance, in 2017, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD), an authority on children’s oral health provide policy on third-party reimbursement to improve medical care and manage patients with special health care needs. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides a Dental Public Health Residency Program to produce skilled specialists in dental public health. This residency program provides more opportunities, dental stakeholders to achieve improved oral health and guided practice in collaborating with public health.

Market players are adopting organic and inorganic strategies for the market development owing to the factors mentioned above in the country is expected to witness fast growth during the forecast period.





Global Orthodontic Supplies Market–Segmentation Analysis:

Based on product , the global orthodontic supplies market is segmented into fixed braces, removable braces, adhesives, and accessories. The removable braces segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, whereas the removable braces and adhesive segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 10.7% in the market during the forecast period. Adhesives are used for the bonding of fixed appliances such as fixed braces, bracket bonding to enamel and others. Adhesives plays and important role in the orthodontics as a good adhesive has high bond strength with low failure rate which provides desired results in average time span. The low-quality adhesives not only increase the failure rate but it also time and cost consuming as the falling of fixed appliances will increases the hospital visits and complicate the entire treatment. Most of the adhesives are derived from Bisphenol-A which is self-etching and moisture insensitive primer with light cured and chemically cured composite. The adhesives are non-toxic or moderately toxic in natures which can be easily tolerated by the patient body. The biocompatibility of adhesives is one of the most critical for dental adhesives as they are in direct or indirect contact with biological tissues.

Based on patient , the orthodontic supplies market has been segmented into adults, children, and teenagers. The children, and teenagers segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and estimated to register the highest CAGR of 10.6% in the market during the forecast period. Children and Teenagers belongs to the age group of 18 years and below. The teenagers are further classified into different categories such as young teens, adolescence. The teenagers from adolescence age group goes through lot of physical changes and psychological changes and it is also known as transitional stage. These changes occur during this age groups generally occurs from the age of puberty to adulthood. By the end of teenage, an individual will have a whole new perspective towards life and life related aspects.

The dental problems are more common among children and teenagers. As per National Conference of State Legislatures report, dental disease is most common chronic illness in the US and affects ~20% of children from the age of 5 years to 11 years. During childhood it is easier to treat various dental conditions such as excessive spacing, malocclusion and others as the jawbone are still developing which may show positive outcome in small span of time. During the childhood, an individual loses its primary tooth which are replaced by permanent one so one has to take care of its oral hygiene this may prevents of various dental problems in future. Thus, rising prevalence of dental problems among children and teenagers are likely to support the growth of orthodontics supplies market and also promote the growth of children and teenager segment during forecast period.

Based on disease type , the orthodontic supplies market has been segmented into malocclusion, crowding, excessive spacing and others. The crowding segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and estimated to register the highest CAGR of 10.8% in the market during the forecast period. Crowding is condition where teeth competed for space and have grown improperly due to lack of space which may lead to twisted or misaligned teeth. It is one of the common dental problems observed among large populations around the globe. As per the International Journal of Research in Pharmaceutical Sciences Journal, the prevalence of crowding among people from age group of 12 years to 25 years is 64% in 2020 indicates that crowing is the most common anomaly in maxilla and mandible. It is a type of malocclusion which can be easily treated with braces under the supervision of licensed orthodontist. There are various factors responsible for the crowing such as early loss of primary tooth, abnormal growth of tooth, unusually large or uneven tooth, and extra adult teeth. There are various symptoms observed in the patient with dental crowding such as jaw pain, bleeding gums, crossbite, tooth discomfort, crooked teeth and others. The crowding needs to be treated as it may led to various dental problems in the later part of life. The most common problem is poor oral hygiene as the crowded teeth are hard to clean which may lead to gum disease, tooth decay, cavities, and other and it also affects the aesthetics which can cause low self-esteem among patients.









