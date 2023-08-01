New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tactical Headset Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479958/?utm_source=GNW

The global tactile headset market is expected to grow from $2.24 billion in 2022 to $2.63 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The tactile headset market is expected to reach $3.42 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%.



The tactical headset market consists of sales of single-sided headsets, and active sound protection headsets.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A tactical headset refers to a communication headset used by personnel in security forces, paramilitary, and other organizations involved in tactical operations. These headsets are used for hearing protection and enhancing environmental listening capabilities.



North America was the largest region in the tactical headset market in 2022 The regions covered in tactical headset report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of tactical headsets are wired, wireless.Wired refers to a type of communication device that is connected to a telephone or computer using a wire connection.



The various platforms include airborne, naval, and ground-based, that includes various communication mode of single mode and dual mode. They are used in various applications such as military, law enforcement, rescue or disaster recovery, and others.



Increase in military expenditure is expected to propel the growth of the tactical headset market going forward.Military expenditure is the amount spent on weapons, weapons systems, operations, maintenance, personnel, and other specific military equipment.



Increasing government spending on the military would support the development of various military aspects, including military communications.Tactical headsets are specialized devices specifically designed to meet the needs of military personnel engaged in active combat operations.



Government spending on the military would support the development of various aspects of the military market, including tactile headsets. For instance, in December 2022, according to the European Defense Agency, a Europe-based defense agency, a record amount of $53.4 billion (€52 billion) was spent on the purchase of defense equipment, a rise of 16% compared to 2020. Further, total European defense spending reached a new high of $228.6 billion (€214 billion), increased by 6% from 2020 and continuing a seven-year expansion trend. Therefore, increasing military expenditure drives the tactical headset market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the tactical headset market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2022, Racal Acoustics, a UK-based military communication and hearing protection systems, and INVISIO, a Denmark-based company specializing in advanced communication systems, launched a tactical communication headset, RA5100.This headset offers protection against extreme continuous and impulse noise exposure, whether the user is on foot or in a vehicle.



These headsets have advanced digital software that optimizes hearing protection to match the requirements of the operation, guarantees exceptional voice identification and speech clarity, and can be enhanced to adjust to evolving noise profiles in the vehicle.



In February 2021, INVISIO, a Sweden-based company providing advanced communication and hearing protection systems, acquired Racal Acoustics for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, INVISIO aimed to strengthen its position in the market by including advanced and robust hearing protection and communications headsets in its product portfolio.



Racal Acoustics is a UK-based manufacturer of advanced and robust hearing protection and communication headsets, including tactical ones.



The countries covered in the tactical headset market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



