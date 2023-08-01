Redwood Living, Inc. expands across Chicagoland with two new apartment neighborhoods

Independence, Ohio, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio-based developer and manager of single-story apartment homes, Redwood Living, Inc., is building on its residential offerings across Chicagoland, adding 319 apartments in two new neighborhoods.

“On the heels of welcoming Redwood’s first Chicago-area neighborhood in Lockport, we are thrilled to enter two new communities and offer residents a unique and remarkable rental experience,” said Steve Kimmelman, CEO at Redwood. “We are confident that the growing populations of Volo and Oswego will embrace Redwood’s single-story approach to apartment living and find these new residences fill their complete lifestyle needs.”



Redwood’s two new area neighborhoods include:

Redwood Volo



Location: 901 Wood Rose Drive

This neighborhood is located at the northeast corner of N. Ellis Drive and N. Gilmer Road, offering convenient access to local shopping and dining establishments, as well as Wauconda Area Public Library and River East Public Library. Residents can also enjoy nearby Fish Lake Beach, Marl Flat Forest Preserve, Volo Sledding Hill, Singing Hill Forest Preserve and the Volo Antique Auto Museum/Jurassic Gardens.

Property acreage: 32.2

Number of apartments: 132

Number of floor plans: 6

Square footage range: 1,294-1,620

Monthly rent: $2,349-$2,900

Timing: The first residents are currently moving in

Leasing: Residents can begin the leasing process online



Redwood Oswego



Location: 317 Madrone Drive

Ideally situated at the southeast corner of Orchard Road and Mill Road near Oswego Village Square Park, Washington Park and Wormely Heritage Park, Little Hite School Museum, Fox Bend Golf Course and Prairie Point Community Park.

Property acreage: 25.8

Number of apartments: 103 in Phase I and 84 in Phase II

Number of floor plans: 5

Square footage range: 1,294-1,620

Monthly rent: $2,200-$2,700

Timing: The first residents are expected to move in this fall -- Phase II is expected to open Summer 2025

Leasing: Residents can begin the leasing process online



Unlike traditional apartment complexes, Redwood’s signature design feels more like a single-family home thanks to the single-story floor plans, attached garages and private entrances with dedicated street addresses. Every Redwood apartment home includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms along with a two-car attached garage complete with ample storage.

Additional advantages that come with living in a Redwood apartment include spacious eat-in kitchens with large pantries, open floor plans, large closets, washer and dryer hookups, full-size appliances, vaulted ceilings, bonus living space, personal patios and pet-friendly accommodations, among others.

Redwood has developed and manages more than 15,000 apartment homes in 120+ neighborhoods throughout the Midwest and Carolinas.

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina and Kentucky. In 2023, Redwood will welcome its first neighborhood in Nebraska. The success of Redwood's approach to construction, development and property management continues to be validated in new and existing markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

