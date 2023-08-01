New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Poultry Feed Amino Acids Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479953/?utm_source=GNW

, Adisseo, Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Kent Nutrition Group, JD Heiskell & Company, Cargill Incorporated., and Nutreco NV.



The global poultry feed amino acids market is expected to grow from $3.76 billion in 2022 to $4.06 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The poultry feed amino acids market is expected to reach $5.27 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%.



The poultry feed amino acids market consists of sales of cysteine, arginine, and glutamine.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Poultry feeds amino acids refer to the nutrients that are received by poultry through consuming animal feeds. Poultry feed amino acids are used to improve the growth and performance of poultry.



North America was the largest region in the poultry feed amino acids market in 2022. The regions covered in the poultry feed amino acids report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main poultry feed amino acids types are tryptophan, lysine, methionine, threonine, and others.Tryptophan refers to a type of amino acid that is needed for normal growth and the production and maintenance of the body’s proteins and muscles.



The various form are dry, liquid, and granules and the various sources includes natural, and synthetic.



Increased consumption of meat is expected to propel the growth of the poultry feed amino acids market going forward.Meat refers to the flesh and other edible parts of any animal.



Poultry feed amino acids are used to improve the growth and performance of poultry used for meat and increase in breast meat percentage in older broilers. For instance, in 2021, according to United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, an Italy-based specialized agency to defeat hunger and improve nutrition, global meat production is projected to expand by nearly 44 million tons by 2030, reaching 373 million tons, and global meat consumption per capita is projected to increase 0.3% p.a. to 35.4 kg in retail weight equivalent (R.W.E.) by 2030. Moreover, according to Sentient Media, a US-based non-profit news organization, the total amount of meat consumed in the U.S. increased by 40% in 2021, and Americans consume approximately 274 pounds of meat on average annually. Therefore, increased consumption of meat will drive the poultry feed amino acid market.



Innovative product development is a key trend in the poultry feed amino acid market.Major companies in the poultry feed amino acids market are introducing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2022, METEX NØØVISTAGO, a France-based company that produces amino acid-based solutions for farm animals launched the INNEUS range of animal nutrition solutions for piglets and poultry based on amino acids.It is uniquely designed with amino acids to influence intestinal health that helps to cope with physiological and sanitary challenges such as weaning for piglets, or coccidiosis for chickens.



It attempts to target gut barrier function, immunological fitness, oxidative state homeostasis, and microbial balance—the four major pillars of gut health.



In October 2020, Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition, a US-based manufacturer of pharmaceutical-grade amino acids and custom-blended mixtures merged with Ajinomoto Animal Nutrition for an undisclosed amount.The merger will help Adisseo provide natural and sustainable solutions for the company’s customers and become one of the world’s leaders in specialty ingredients for animal nutrition.



Ajinomoto Animal Nutrition is a US-based producer of amino acids through fermentation processes.



The countries covered in the poultry feed amino acids market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The poultry feed amino acids market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides poultry feed amino acids market statistics, including poultry feed amino acids industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a poultry feed amino acids market share, detailed poultry feed amino acids market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the poultry feed amino acids industry. This poultry feed amino acids market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479953/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________