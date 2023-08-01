New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organophosphates Pesticides Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479952/?utm_source=GNW

The global organophosphates pesticides market is expected to grow from $7.12 billion in 2022 to $7.60 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The organophosphates pesticides market is expected to reach $9.50 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.



The organophosphates pesticides market consists of thiols, amides, esters of phosphonic, phosphonic, phosphoric, and thiophosphoric acids.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Organophosphate pesticides refer to pesticides that are made from a diverse group of chemicals.These are a type of chemical that affects the body’s acetylcholinesterase enzyme to cause harm.



Organophosphate pesticides are used mainly in pesticides and insecticides to control pests on vegetables and fruits.



North America was the largest region in the organophosphates pesticides market in 2022. The regions covered in organophosphates pesticides report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of organophosphate pesticides are herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and others.Herbicides refer to chemical substances that are used to kill unwanted plants, which are mainly weeds.



The several ingredients are included are malathion, diazinon, glyphosate, methamidophos, dimethoate, chlorpyriphos, parathion, and others. These are used in various applications, such as crop-based and non-crop-based.



The rise in the prevalence of crop infections is expected to propel the growth of the organophosphate pesticide market going forward.Crop infections refer to diseases that can affect plants through wounds, stomata, or pores.



Organophosphate pesticides are used for controlling diseases that affect crops and making sure the crops are protected.For instance, in June 2021, according to a report shared by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), a US-based specialized agriculture agency, in 2020, 40% of the global crop production lost annually due to pests and the rise in seed- and soil-borne diseases.



These plant diseases cost the global economy approximately $220 billion each year, while invasive insects cost around $70 billion. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of crop infection is driving the growth of the organophosphate pesticides market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the organophosphate pesticides market.Major companies operating in the organophosphate pesticides market are focused on launching innovative products and solutions to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2021, Bayer AG, a Germany-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, launched a new and innovative insecticide, the Vayego 200SC, that uses tetraniliprole, which is an active ingredient, to control pests such as caterpillars. Tetraniliprole, an active chemical provides good Lepidopteran species control in a variety of crops, including rice, vegetables, and plantation crops, with little harm to beneficial insects.



In May 2021, ADAMA Ltd., an Israel-based crop protection solutions company, acquired a 51% stake in key crop protection synthesis and formulation facilities of Jiangsu Huifeng Bio Agriculture Co. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to help ADAMA Ltd. increase its presence in new markets such as China and its competitive positions in key global molecules, which would drive the company’s growth. Jiangsu Huifeng Bio Agriculture Co. is a China-based agrochemical company that produces organophosphate insecticides.



The countries covered in the organophosphates pesticides market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



