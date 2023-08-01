New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Network Centric Warfare Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479951/?utm_source=GNW

V, Harris Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Scalable Network Technologies, Lumen Technologies, Airbus Group N.V, and RAND Corporation.



The global network-centric warfare market is expected to grow from $55.48 billion in 2022 to $58.60 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, and affecting many markets across the globe. The network-centric warfare market is expected to reach $70.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7%.



The network-centric welfare market consists of revenues earned by entities by collaborating to improve resource management and deliver improved information as a member of a complex community of individuals, devices, information, and services connected through a communications network.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The network-centric welfare market consists of sales of a sensor grid, an engagement grid, and an information backplane.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Network-centric warfare refers to a military philosophy or doctrine of war that uses computer networking of scattered forces to convert an information advantage, which is in part made possible by information technology, into a competitive advantage.



North America was the largest region in the network-centric warfare market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the network-centric welfare report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of network-centric warfare are segmented by architecture such as hardware and software.Software is a collection of computer programs along with supporting files and information assisting in developing new advantages for armor and infantry such as guided munition systems, explosive and rocket defense systems for tanks or APCs, sophisticated biosensors for troops, 3D-printed weapons, and other obvious developments in soldier technology.



The mission types include tactical and strategic.The various platforms include land-based, naval-based, air-based, and unmanned.



The various communication network includes wired, and wireless, which are used in various applications such as Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Operations, communications, computers, combat, cyber, command and control, and electronic warfare.



Increasing military expenditure is expected to propel the growth of the network-centric warfare market going forward.Military expenditure is the amount spent on weapons, weapons systems, operations, maintenance, personnel, and other specific military equipment.



Government spending on the military would support the development of various aspects of the military market including network-centric warfare. For instance, in December 2022, according to the European Defense Agency, a Europe-based defense agency, spent a record amount of $53.4 USD billion (€52 billion) on the purchase of defense equipment, a rise of 16% compared to 2020. Further, total European defense spending reached a new high of $228.6 USD billion (214 billion euros), up 6% from 2020 and continuing a seven-year trend of expansion. Therefore, increasing military expenditure is driving the network-centric warfare market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the network-centric warfare market.Major companies operating in the network-centric market are adopting new technologies to sustain their business in the market.



For instance, in March 2023, Israel Aerospace Industries, an Israel-based aerospace and aviation manufacturer company launched SDR-NCO, a software-defined radio system with an innovative network centric operations (SDR-NCO) capability.This system provides communications across voice, video, and data.



It allows aircrews to communicate with forces on land, in the air, and at sea for effective coordination across a variety of task groups since it is compatible with a wide range of modern military and commercial radios.



In July 2020, BAE Systems plc, a UK-based aerospace company acquired Raytheon’s military GPS business from Raytheon Technologies Corporation for $1.9 billion. With this acquisition, the BAE systems aim to expand their cutting-edge capabilities to support the protection of their war fighters in the United States and their allies. Raytheon Technologies Corporation is a US-based aerospace and defense that offers network-centric warfare systems.



The countries covered in the network-centric welfare market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The network-centric warfare market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides network-centric warfare market statistics, including network-centric warfare industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a network-centric warfare market share, detailed network-centric warfare market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the network-centric warfare industry. This network-centric warfare market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

