Nominations Now Open for dvm360® and Chewy Health’s 2023 Innovator of the Year Award

CRANBURY, N.J. , Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dvm360, the number one multimedia platform in the veterinary industry, in partnership with Chewy Health, the dedicated health care arm of Chewy, is thrilled to announce that nominations for the dvm360 2023 Innovator of the Year™ award program are now open through October 13, 2023.



The Innovator of the Year award is a special recognition that celebrates one veterinarian and one paraprofessional (veterinary technicians and assistants, practice managers, and client service representatives, among others) who are bolstering the future of the veterinary industry through innovative measures. A few examples of how someone can embody qualities of an innovator of the year include launching a service that is increasing access to pet health care, creatively educating, and connecting with clients through technology, or implementing a new resource that is supporting the mental health of caregivers.

“Innovation is at the core of our DNA at Chewy Health, and it is our privilege to celebrate veterinary professionals who share our passion for advancing the pet care industry for the benefit of caregivers, pets and pet parents alike,” said Mita Malhotra, president of Chewy Health. “We look forward to hearing the compelling stories of all our Innovator of the Year nominees and supporting their ideas for driving our industry forward.”

The 2023 dvm360 and Chewy Health Innovator of the Year award recipients will be announced and honored at the dvm360 Fetch Long Beach conference in Long Beach, California, which takes place December 1-3, 2023. Veterinary professionals can nominate a colleague for the dvm360 Innovator of the Year Award by visiting https://mjhlifesciences.tfaforms.net/539.

“Many veterinary professionals are blazing new trails, and innovating the way we think about animal health. Change and innovation are essential in our industry as they allow us to adapt, grow and thrive in a dynamic world. These innovators are the catalysts for progress and play a fundamental role in shaping a promising future for the veterinary profession. I am excited to see the second year of this program launch with our generous partners at Chewy Health!” said Adam Christman, DVM, MBA, chief veterinary officer at dvm360. “It is truly an honor to be a part of an incredibly hardworking profession that goes above and beyond the call of duty for animals, the owners and the community in which it serves.”

Chewy Health is committed to improving the lives of pets and the people who work tirelessly to care for them. To that end, the organization pledges to make a $5,000 donation to a nonprofit that supports the veterinary industry on each winner’s behalf. The full prize package will include on-stage recognition at Fetch Long Beach, an editorial feature of the dvm360 website, a specially curated Chewy “WOW” package and spotlights on Chewy’s social media channels.

The winners of the 2022 dvm60 Innovator of the Year award were Katherine Cutter, DVM, DACVO, CEO of BoosterPet (DVM winner); and Peter Carlos, RVT, of Taylor ER Veterinary Emergency Hospital (paraprofessional winner). Cutter and Carlos were honored for creating new solutions that open access to care and creatively educating veterinary professionals across the country through social media.

To register for the dvm360 Fetch Long Beach conference in Long Beach, California, please click here.

About dvm360

The leading media-content provider in the veterinary market, dvm360 has been in operation for more than 50 years. It provides readers with top-of-the-line digital and print content that focuses on every aspect of a veterinary professional’s life. In addition, dvm360 hosts continuing education (CE) conferences that provide a 360-degree educational engagement experience for veterinary professionals. These conferences include several Fetch dvm360 conferences and the Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference, CE events that have been a staple in the veterinary community for decades. dvm360 is a brand of MJH Life Sciences®, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America. MJH Life Sciences is dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About Chewy Health

Chewy Health’s mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents and partners everywhere. Chewy Health embodies this spirit with our unparalleled commitment to pets and the people who tirelessly care for them. In response to veterinary care challenges and evolving pet parent needs, Chewy Health is pioneering digital solutions for simple, efficient operations. This leads to more time for hands-on pet care for healthier and happier pets. It’s all part of the commitment at Chewy Health to improve the health of every pet by helping to make veterinary professionals’ jobs easier.

