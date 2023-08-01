New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Military Jammer Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06479949/?utm_source=GNW

, Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, Thales Group, Mercury Systems Inc., Cobham plc, Roshel Defense Solutions, Chemring Group PLC, Allen-Vanguard Corporation, and Airbus Defense and Space GmbH.



The global military jammer market is expected to grow from $4.95 billion in 2022 to $5.42 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The military jammer market is expected to reach $7.45 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2%.



The military jammers market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing communications jammer solutions, radar warning receivers solutions, communications intelligence, and signals intelligence.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The military jammers market also includes sales of infrared jammers and drone jammers that are used in providing services related to military jammers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Military jammers are unique devices designed to interfere with or destroy military communication and radar signals. It is utilized to transmit a strong signal that interferes with or disrupts the incoming threat signal, rendering it ineffective.



Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the military jammers market in 2022. The regions covered in military jammers report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of military jammers are electronic jamming, communication jamming, radar jamming, inadvertent, and mechanical jamming.Electronic jamming is a type of electronic warfare that involves the use of jamming devices to emit signals that interfere with an adversary’s radar system.



Electronic jamming is utilized as a countermeasure by emitting interfering signals that disrupt the electronic systems of enemy threats, including their communications and radar. The military jammers adopt gallium arsenide (GaAs) and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies that are deployed at naval and airborne-based and ground-based for counter-IED, bomb disposal, military convoy protection, anti-riot and law enforcement, and others.



The rising terrorist activities are expected to propel the growth of the military jammer market going forward.Terrorist activity is defined as the deliberate use of violent means or threats to achieve political, religious, or ideological goals by instilling fear or compulsion in citizens.



The military employs jammers as a means to disrupt terrorist communications due to the susceptibility of wireless networks to different types of attacks, given their open nature.Terrorist activities have been on the rise globally in recent years, and this has led to an increase in demand for military jamming systems to help prevent attacks and protect against threats.



For instance, in 2022, according to the Global Terrorism Index (GTI), which is published by The Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), an Australia-based global think tank, terrorist attacks increased by 17% in 2021, with a total of 5,226 recorded attacks. Therefore, the rising terrorist activities are driving the growth of the military jammer market.



Deployment of new technologies is a key trend gaining popularity in the military jammer market.Major companies operating in the military jammer market are launching mitigation technologies specifically designed for military deployment to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2022, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, a US-based technology company that provides drone detection and mitigation solutions for securing airspace against unwanted drones, launched DedroneDefender, a next-generation handheld smallest precision jamming system.It provides targeted precision radio frequency (RF) jamming for effective drone mitigation.



The device is designed to be sleek and connected, offering a reliable solution to counter unwanted drone activity in various military environments. DedroneDefender delivers a highly accurate and effective solution to guarding against rogue drones by employing tailored mitigation technology.



In October 2021, SPX Corporation, a US-based company that supplies highly engineered products and technologies acquired Enterprise Control Systems Ltd for $0.45 billion. Through this acquisition, SPX Corporation aims to expand and strengthen its COMINT position by adding highly complementary, world-class products and technology. Enterprise Control Systems Ltd (ECS) is a UK-based company that specializes in designing and manufacturing a wide range of Radio Frequency (RF) inhibitors, also known as RF jammers.



The countries covered in the military jammers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



