Don’t Miss Your Chance To Win Chicken for a Year at Royal Farms

BALTIMORE, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms 6th annual Chickenpalooza is ending on August 31, 2023. This year’s disco themed charity event has a groovy menu which includes $6 2-piece chicken boxes (white, dark, and tenders), $15 10-piece dark buckets, and the Royal Farms Chicken Sandwich with classic, spicy, and deluxe options. Beer and wine locations will sell the World-Famous Lager, a collaboration with local brewery Heavy Seas.



Royal Farms will be donating 10 cents of every 2-piece chicken box sold to a local charity in each of the states that they operate. The festive chicken boxes have a QR code that will link to a website where customers can vote where they want to see each donation to go. This year’s recipients are the Special Olympics Virginia (Virginia), Operation Second Chance (Maryland), Martinsburg Union Rescue Mission (West Virginia), Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center (New Jersey), Food Bank of Delaware (Delaware), Corolla Wild Horse Fund (North Carolina), and Kisses for Kyle (Pennsylvania).

Chickenpalooza 2023 limited-edition disco themed swag is available to purchase online and in-store. We have restocked our fan favorite t-shirts, sunglasses, and groovy mini chicken toys. Limited-edition beach towels can be purchased at Royal Farms beach locations or online.



Four lucky entrants will win free chicken for a year through the Chickenpalooza sweepstakes. There is no purchase necessary to enter the sweepstakes. Free chicken for a year prize will be awarded as eight $100 Royal Farms Gift Cards. To enter to win the contest and view official rules and guidelines, please visit www.royalfarms.com/chicken-palooza.

Customers can earn Royalty points for each purchase during and after Chickenpalooza by signing up for RoFo Rewards on the Royal Farms mobile app or on RofoRewards.com. RoFo Rewards Members will be able save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts, receive rewards for everyday purchases, and redeem other surprise freebie offers.

How to Register as a RoFo Rewards Member

Download the Royal Farms app here: https://engagement.punchh.com/b/royalfarms and click "Sign Up" to create a RoFo Rewards account. You can also visit https://www.roforewards.com/register/ to create an account.

About RoFo Rewards

By registering a RoFo Rewards card or downloading our app you gain access to special member offers and can earn rewards points on purchases. Every time you visit Royal Farms and make a purchase, you'll receive 2 points for every dollar you spend, and one point for every gallon of gas you purchase. If you upgrade your card to RoFo Pay, you will also receive a discount on gas when you use your RoFo Rewards card to pay at the pump except for New Jersey Stores. You can keep track of points and offers at http://www.roforewards.com or by downloading the RoFo Rewards app on your phone.

For more information about please contact Shelby Kemp at skemp@royalfarms.com.