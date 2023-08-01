Forwardly, Inc. Provides Shareholder Update

Henderson, NV, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Sharp, CEO of Forwardly, Inc. (OTCMKT: FORW), provides the following updates to the company’s shareholders.



The Company has retained Fruci & Associates, PS as its auditor to assist in the preparation of an S-1 filing to register all of the existing shares of the Company. No new shares will be added to this filing. Upon acceptance of the S-1 filing by the SEC, Forwardly will become a fully reporting company.

About Forwardly, Inc.

Forwardly is an opportunity investor seeking to partner in fresh ideas. The company is headed by George Sharp, a longtime whistleblower, advocate against microcap fraud, and defender of shareholder rights. In addition to his continued participation in these activities, Mr. Sharp consults to public companies, attorneys and those associated with the financial markets. He is also a former consultant to OTC Markets Group, Inc. Further information about Forwardly, Inc. can be obtained through its website at www.ForwardlyPlaced.com

